Evening headlines: Ukrainian girl (8) suffered up to 70 stab wounds during Clare attack; timeline for when Budget 2023 measures come into effect

Ukrainian girl (8) suffered up to 70 stab wounds during attack

A young Ukrainian refugee is believed to have suffered up to 70 suspected stab wounds during a frenzied and violent attack in Clare.

Budget 2023: The timeline for when the new measures that were announced come into effect

Independent.ie has compiled a list of measures announced in Budget 2023 and when they will come into effect.

Phased introduction of publicly-funded IVF financial support won’t start until September next year

The phased introduction of publicly-funded IVF financial support for people having fertility treatment will not start until September next year, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

Mum-to-be who snatched another pregnant woman’s overnight bag as she gave birth avoids jail

A new mum has been spared jail for stealing an overnight bag containing baby clothes and a bank card from another mother-to-be who was giving birth at a maternity hospital.

FF TDs call for controversial concrete levy to be postponed or revisited

Four Fianna Fáil TDs have called for the new levy on concrete blocks to fund a mica redress scheme to be revisited or postponed.

Childcare providers feel ignored in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 has not provided any clarity for the childcare sector and some providers may be forced to close as a result, the owner of a preschool in Dublin has said.

TG4 to launch Irish language children’s channel

A new Irish language children’s channel, Cúla4, has been approved for TG4, Arts Minister Catherine Martin announced today.

New register for childminders should let parents access grants

A new scheme to provide for the simplified registration of thousands of childminders promises to help parents to access Government subsidies for the first time.