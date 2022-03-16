Evening headlines: Ukraine president Zelensky thanks Ireland for help; new Covid restrictions are not under consideration

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has hailed the links between Ireland and the US (James Manning/PA)

'Completely untrue' - Michael O'Leary denies Ryanair hiked prices for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, said yesterday that the airline had raised prices from Poland.

Ukraine president Zelensky thanks Taoiseach ‘for helping the people of Ukraine’ during phone call

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Micheál Martin “for helping the people of Ukraine” in a phone call with the Taoiseach this evening.

‘Jury is out’ on whether Ireland will be plunged into economic recession as result of Ukraine war, warns Taoiseach

Micheál Martin said there would be a “price” that would have to be paid for the war but current projections showed the country should not go into a recession this year.

Taoiseach’s meeting with Kamala Harris cancelled after US vice president’s husband tests positive for Covid-19

The breakfast was scheduled to take place in the US Naval Observatory early on Thursday morning, shortly before the taoiseach is due to meet President Joe Biden.

Michael Healy-Rae on Eamon Ryan’s ‘drive slower’ comment: ‘That man never pulled, pushed or spread anything’

“That man [Minister Ryan] never pulled, pushed, mowed, cut, or spread anything, so he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Woman (95) knocked to ground and robbed of money she collected to help Ukrainian refugees, court told

Prosecutors revealed that she suffered a fractured shoulder when her handbag containing the money for charity was snatched last week in broad daylight.

Government concerned at rise in Covid-19 cases – but new restrictions are not under consideration

It comes amid fears of a surge over the double Bank Holiday this week after 25,000 cases were reported over the weekend.

Sligo community in shock as it comes to terms with tragic loss of young life

It was perhaps entirely fitting that Ballymote Parish Priest, Fr James McDonagh’s beautiful eulogy to a “young man who was so gentle and kind” should end with the final verse of that great Gaelic song of love and loss-two heads of the same coin.

Mother who was on phone to son when he was shot dead at front door will be haunted forever by ‘brutal’ murder, court told

Thomas Farnan (37) was a ‘big friendly giant’, sentencing hearing for man (26) who pleaded guilty to disposing of gun is told.

WATCH: Tourists make hilarious effort to impersonate Irish accents and phrases for St Patrick's Day

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA over cat-kicking and slapping video

Kurt Zouma was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA taking the 27-year-old’s two pet cats into care the same month.



