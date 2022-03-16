Evening headlines: Ukraine president Zelensky thanks Ireland for help; new Covid restrictions are not under consideration

Here are the main news stories of the evening from Independent.ie.
The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, said yesterday that the airline had raised prices from Poland.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Micheál Martin “for helping the people of Ukraine” in a phone call with the Taoiseach this evening.
Micheál Martin said there would be a “price” that would have to be paid for the war but current projections showed the country should not go into a recession this year.
The breakfast was scheduled to take place in the US Naval Observatory early on Thursday morning, shortly before the taoiseach is due to meet President Joe Biden.
“That man [Minister Ryan] never pulled, pushed, mowed, cut, or spread anything, so he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
Prosecutors revealed that she suffered a fractured shoulder when her handbag containing the money for charity was snatched last week in broad daylight.
It comes amid fears of a surge over the double Bank Holiday this week after 25,000 cases were reported over the weekend.
It was perhaps entirely fitting that Ballymote Parish Priest, Fr James McDonagh’s beautiful eulogy to a “young man who was so gentle and kind” should end with the final verse of that great Gaelic song of love and loss-two heads of the same coin.
Thomas Farnan (37) was a ‘big friendly giant’, sentencing hearing for man (26) who pleaded guilty to disposing of gun is told.
Kurt Zouma was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA taking the 27-year-old’s two pet cats into care the same month.