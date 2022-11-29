Evening headlines: Two dogs seized by council after vicious pit bull attack on boy; No jail for woman who attacked neighbour over suspected 'affair' with husband

Two dogs seized by Wexford County Council after vicious pit bull attack on boy (9)



Two dogs have been seized by Wexford County Council following the vicious attack on a young boy by a pit bull earlier this week.

The Special Criminal Court is expected to rule this Friday on whether secret recordings of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s conversations can be allowed into evidence in the Regency murder trial.

Two neighbours who got into a row over a husband's suspected infidelity , leading to one woman slashing the other with a piece of glass, behaved in a “highly immature manner”, a judge has said.

The High Court has awarded a man €550,000 in damages against a receiver who acted “without lawful authority” in possessing five properties and selling three without a court order.

The first images of a potential public swimming pool in the George’s Dock area of Dublin have been released. The area had originally been earmarked for a white water rafting facility by Dublin City Council, before the controversial idea was shot down.

The HSE today started to notify 113,000 patients and HSE staff who had some of their personal information illegally accessed and copied during the cyber-attack on health service systems in May last year.

News media in Ireland report less frequently on climate change than European outlets on average, politicians examining how the issue is communicated have heard.

Defence Forces has become a ‘leaky bucket’ due to retention crisis, minister warned

The Defence Forces organisation has become “a leaky bucket” that cannot be filled because of a major retention crisis, Defence Minister Simon Coveney was warned today.

A man who is awaiting trial accused of carrying out a brutal murder – has given a tell-all interview from behind bars in an Irish prison. Sources say the inmate thought authorities wouldn’t be able to identify him as he partially concealed his face with a hoody as he was interviewed on a contraband mobile phone.

The boy (16), who cannot be identified, was charged with two counts of assault and eight for breaching a protection order on several dates over the last three months.

