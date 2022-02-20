Evening headlines: Tributes paid as DUP MLA Christopher Stalford dies suddenly; and boom in pandemic cosmetic tourism backfires

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford (39) dies suddenly

The DUP’s South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford (39) passed away over the weekend and is survived by his wife Laura and their four young children.

‘I was called a snake, a pig and a female dog’ – Galway city councillors abused over stance on proposed Salthill cycleway

Two Galway city councillors have spoken about the abuse they have received in recent years in the course of carrying out their public duties.

Boom in pandemic cosmetic tourism backfires

People who flew overseas at the height of the pandemic for breast enlargements, bum lifts and tummy tucks returned to Ireland with complications following their procedures, a study has revealed.

Queen Elizabeth has Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms

Queen Elizabeth has contracted Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The British monarch (95) has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

Emergency measures for Irish couples travelling back from Ukraine with their new babies

Embassy officials have been “working through the night” to ensure that Irish families who travelled to Ukraine to meet their new babies born via surrogacy can come home as quickly as possible.

Willie O’Dea considers penning a tell-all memoir from treasure-trove of diaries he has kept since first day in the Dáil

Loyal Fianna Fáil servant Willie O’Dea has threatened to leave the party after four decades and run as an Independent Dáil deputy rather than support the party in another coalition government anchored by a confidence and supply deal.

‘It’s not about where you are going, but the journey itself’ – Paul McGrath on how walking helps his mental health

Football legend Paul McGrath swapped his football boots for a pair of hiking boots to launch the country’s latest heritage trail in Co Carlow at the weekend. The former Ireland international said walking has become “an important part” of his life.

Fee for releasing wheel clamps will increase by more than 56pc next month

Drivers who park illegally are set to face a further rise in motoring costs next month as the fee for releasing clamps is to increase by over 56pc.