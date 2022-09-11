Evening headlines: Traffic congestion at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus says ‘some delays’ in operations; Lowry sends message to LIV Rebels after stunning Wentworth win

Shane Lowry shot seven-under-par for his final round at Wentworth. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Here are the evening headlines.

'This is one for the good guys' - Shane Lowry sends emphatic message to LIV Rebels after Wentworth win

Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.

Traffic chaos at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus says ‘operations returning to normal with some delays’

Aer Lingus has said there will be further delays to a number of scheduled flights at Dublin Airport today, following yesterday’s system issue which led to 51 flights being cancelled.

Rugby star Peter O’Mahony and wife Jessica say ‘I do’ for second time at French wedding

The Munster Rugby captain and solicitor Jessica tied the knot in a stunning wedding in France after p reviously saying 'I do' back in 2020 in a low key ceremony in their back garden.

Enoch Burke again tells prison bosses, ‘I won't purge contempt’ as he’s moved out of isolation

The teacher is set to be placed on a landing in Mountjoy with low-risk prisoners who are on an enhanced regime

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh marking the first step in its journey to London

The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – watched as soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin into the Palace.

Female applicants for travel to Ireland are more likely to be granted visas

Applicants from the United States had a surprisingly low rate of success in their attempts to obtain Irish visas with a little over 30pc of 62 applicants rejected.

Satisfaction levels among Irish people over Government’s response to Ukraine invasion among highest in EU

Satisfaction levels among Irish people over the Government’s response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is among the highest of the citizens of any EU member state.

Focus Ireland seeing increasing number of people who are having trouble making ends meet and in danger of losing homes

It has called on the Government to immediately restore homeless families to the top of the list when it came to decisions on what households were being allocated available social housing units.