Evening headlines: Traffic congestion at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus says ‘some delays’ in operations; Lowry sends message to LIV Rebels after stunning Wentworth win

Here are the evening headlines.
Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.
Aer Lingus has said there will be further delays to a number of scheduled flights at Dublin Airport today, following yesterday’s system issue which led to 51 flights being cancelled.
The Munster Rugby captain and solicitor Jessica tied the knot in a stunning wedding in France after p reviously saying 'I do' back in 2020 in a low key ceremony in their back garden.
The teacher is set to be placed on a landing in Mountjoy with low-risk prisoners who are on an enhanced regime
The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – watched as soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin into the Palace.
Applicants from the United States had a surprisingly low rate of success in their attempts to obtain Irish visas with a little over 30pc of 62 applicants rejected.
Satisfaction levels among Irish people over the Government’s response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is among the highest of the citizens of any EU member state.
It has called on the Government to immediately restore homeless families to the top of the list when it came to decisions on what households were being allocated available social housing units.