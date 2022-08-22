Evening headlines: Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye; Finnish PM tests negative for drugs

Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to the “serious assault” of a tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday evening.

INMO to ballot members on industrial action as public pay deal talks stall

The country’s largest nurses’ union said it will start balloting members next week for “potential industrial action” unless an meaningful offer on public pay is made in the meantime.

Gardaí issue fresh appeal over woman missing for 26 years

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.

Fianna Fáil junior minister defends Robert Troy over his calls for more RAS funding

A Fianna Fail junior minister has launched a staunch defence of Robert Troy by insisting that a landlord minister speaking in the Dáil about a State rent support is no different to TD who is a parent discussing Child Benefit.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs after leaked party video