Evening headlines: Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye; Finnish PM tests negative for drugs

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to the “serious assault” of a tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday evening.
The country’s largest nurses’ union said it will start balloting members next week for “potential industrial action” unless an meaningful offer on public pay is made in the meantime.
Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.
A Fianna Fail junior minister has launched a staunch defence of Robert Troy by insisting that a landlord minister speaking in the Dáil about a State rent support is no different to TD who is a parent discussing Child Benefit.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in a drug test she took following the publication of video footage last week that showed her partying with friends, the prime minister's office said on Monday.
A man who raped his grand-niece when she was 12 laughed and joked with a pal as he walked free from prison this week.
A man who claimed he was racially discriminated against by Eir during a phone call because of his African accent has failed in his complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission.
Many childcare services face closure or cuts due to recruitment and retention difficulties, according to a new survey published today.
Russia's top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy services for organising the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing near Moscow.
Irish shoppers are now buying less in store as grocery inflation soars to a 14-year high of 9.5pc and it’s getting harder to snap up a discount.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed astonishing new pictures of Jupiter.