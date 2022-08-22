| 21.2°C Dublin

Evening headlines: Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye; Finnish PM tests negative for drugs

Sanna Marin Finnish Prime Minister Expand

Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to the “serious assault” of a tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday evening.

INMO to ballot members on industrial action as public pay deal talks stall

The country’s largest nurses’ union said it will start balloting members next week for “potential industrial action” unless an meaningful offer on public pay is made in the meantime.

Gardaí issue fresh appeal over woman missing for 26 years

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.

Fianna Fáil junior minister defends Robert Troy over his calls for more RAS funding

A Fianna Fail junior minister has launched a staunch defence of Robert Troy by insisting that a landlord minister speaking in the Dáil about a State rent support is no different to TD who is a parent discussing Child Benefit.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs after leaked party video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in a drug test she took following the publication of video footage last week that showed her partying with friends, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

Paedophile who raped grand-niece (12) smiles as he walks free from prison after five years

A man who raped his grand-niece when she was 12 laughed and joked with a pal as he walked free from prison this week.

Man who said he was racially discriminated against by Eir store manager due to African accent loses claim

A man who claimed he was racially discriminated against by Eir during a phone call because of his African accent has failed in his complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Childcare services face cuts and closures due to staffing crisis, says new survey

Many childcare services face closure or cuts due to recruitment and retention difficulties, according to a new survey published today.

Russia accuses Ukrainian spies of carrying out car bomb attack which killed daughter of Putin ally

Russia's top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy services for organising the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing near Moscow.

Grocery bills to rise €662 a year as supermarkets reduce promotions

Irish shoppers are now buying less in store as grocery inflation soars to a 14-year high of 9.5pc and it’s getting harder to snap up a discount.

Nasa’s James Webb telescope reveals astonishing new picture of Jupiter

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed astonishing new pictures of Jupiter.

