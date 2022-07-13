Evening headlines: Teen who stabbed fisherman found guilty of manslaughter; Man who used plastic gun to rob scratch cards from Spar caught when he claimed €5,000 prize

Here are the main stories of the evening.
Met Éireann has issued a high temperature a dvisory warning for the entire country as temperatures are set to reach 30C next week.
A man in his 60s has died following a fatal accident on a farm in Galway earlier this week.
A young man who stabbed a fisherman who had smashed the front window of his home and entered in the early hours of the morning has been acquitted of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a unanimous jury verdict after a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.
A bronze foundry used Covid-19 as an opportunity to get rid their oldest and longest-serving employee from the workplace and must now pay her over €25,000 in compensation, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.
A Dublin man who robbed a winning scratch card was caught by gardaí after he cashed in the ticket to claim his prize of €5,000 three days later.
A final-year medical student drowned after getting caught in a strong current while swimming at a secluded beach in Howth, Co Dublin, last year, an inquest has heard.
A businessman who buried a stolen 22-tonne bulldozer under silage bales in a remote Co Mayo farm has objected to the gardaí returning it to its rightful owner.
Passengers from a flight that made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport had to be bussed across the country to hotels “near Dublin”, as there weren’t enough rooms available in the Shannon area.
Comedian Al Porter has broken his silence for the first time in five years and revealed how he would “like to make people laugh again” and resurrect his career.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
A midwife has been spared jail and given a chance to avoid an animal welfare conviction over the condition of her sick dog, described as being "eaten alive by maggots".
A High Court judge has refused to grant summary judgment against the estate of the late professional golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr in a dispute over how much was achieved from a property sale to help pay off the estate’s debts.