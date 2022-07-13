Evening headlines: Teen who stabbed fisherman found guilty of manslaughter; Man who used plastic gun to rob scratch cards from Spar caught when he claimed €5,000 prize

Here are the main stories of the evening.

Met Éireann issues warning for hot spell, as temperatures could hit 30C

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature a dvisory warning for the entire country as temperatures are set to reach 30C next week.

Tributes paid as farmer dies following accident in Galway

A man in his 60s has died following a fatal accident on a farm in Galway earlier this week.

Teen who stabbed fisherman found guilty of manslaughter

A young man who stabbed a fisherman who had smashed the front window of his home and entered in the early hours of the morning has been acquitted of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a unanimous jury verdict after a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.

Foun dry used Covid-19 as chance to get rid of oldest worker considered to be ‘overly expensive dead weight’

A bronze foundry used Covid-19 as an opportunity to get rid their oldest and longest-serving employee from the workplace and must now pay her over €25,000 in compensation, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

Man who used plastic gun to rob scratch cards from Spar caught when he claimed €5,000 prize

A Dublin man who robbed a winning scratch card was caught by gardaí after he cashed in the ticket to claim his prize of €5,000 three days later.

'He was trying so hard to swim to shore' - inquest hears of medical student's tragic death swimming at Howth beach

A final-year medical student drowned after getting caught in a strong current while swimming at a secluded beach in Howth, Co Dublin, last year, an inquest has heard.

Man who buried stolen bulldozer under silage bales objects to gardaí returning it to its owner

A businessman who buried a stolen 22-tonne bulldozer under silage bales in a remote Co Mayo farm has objected to the gardaí returning it to its rightful owner.

Adorable moment Cork dad lies on floor to sing for dog he 'didn't want'

Passengers on plane forced to make emergency landing bussed from Shannon to Dublin due to lack of hotel rooms

Passengers from a flight that made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport had to be bussed across the country to hotels “near Dublin”, as there weren’t enough rooms available in the Shannon area.

‘I was an idiot. I let people down’: Al Porter breaks five year silence to say he’s ‘long-time sober’ and wants to make people laugh again

Comedian Al Porter has broken his silence for the first time in five years and revealed how he would “like to make people laugh again” and resurrect his career.

Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory leadership race as Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi eliminated

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

Midwife whose dog was ‘eaten alive by maggots’ is spared jail

A midwife has been spared jail and given a chance to avoid an animal welfare conviction over the condition of her sick dog, described as being "eaten alive by maggots".

Video: Mary Lou McDonald – 18 baby remains sent to Belgium and incinerated without parental knowledge

Dispute over sale price of property in estate of late golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr

A High Court judge has refused to grant summary judgment against the estate of the late professional golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr in a dispute over how much was achieved from a property sale to help pay off the estate’s debts.