Evening headlines: Taxi driver accused of raping young woman while bringing her home from Dublin city centre

Taxi driver accused of raping young woman while bringing her home from Dublin city centre

A taxi driver has been accused of raping a young woman in his cab after he picked her up in Dublin city centre and was driving her home.

Detectives await expert tests in case of Limerick music teacher’s death

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Limerick last month are still awaiting expert tests before moving on the chief suspect who allegedly assaulted her.

More than 11,000 Ukrainian pupils expected in schools next week

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools will climb significantly, to above 11,000, next week - and the figure will grow further.

Munster to face world champions South Africa this November with Páirc Uí Chaoimh in line to host game

Munster have confirmed they will host a midweek November clash with reigning World Cup champions South Africa

Number of men diagnosed with monkeypox virus rises to 126

Another 14 new cases of monkeypox virus have been reported here in the last week bringing the number of diagnosed to 126 so far.

Pret A Manger looks beyond office workers as coffee chain arrives to Dublin

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger has unveiled its first Irish store on Dawson Street. The company, which previously relied on demand from office workers, is tearing up the playbook to entice new customers. Joe Biden expected to cancel student loans for millions of US citizens Wednesday US President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that the government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for many of the country's debt-saddled college-goers, sources inside and outside the administration say. Regional Independents urge health, public services and homes must be prioritised, as pre-Budget talks underway Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath today began pre-Budget meetings with TDs. Sanna Marin fights back tears during emotional speech about partying videos Patients face repeated tests and delays because health staff do not have access to electronic medical records, watchdog warns Patients are having repeated tests and delays in care because health staff do not have access to electronic medical records, a new report released today warns.













































