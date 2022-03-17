Evening headlines: Taoiseach to stay in the US for at least ten days after positive Covid test; Bord Gáis denies it is ‘profiting from Ukrainian war’

US President Joe Biden meeting virtually with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC today. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Taoiseach set for at least ten days in US following positive test

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will have to stay in the US for at least ten days, under local public health rules, it has emerged.

Bord Gáis denies it is ‘profiting from Ukrainian war’

Leading energy provider Bord Gáis has denied it is profiting from the war in Ukraine. It comes after the company announced a massive increase in its standing charges as well as huge rises in its unit costs of electricity and gas for domestic customers.

Biden praises Irish efforts over Ukraine crisis during St Patrick’s Day meeting

Department of Transport monitoring 800 P&O staff redundancies

The Department of Transport said it is "closely monitoring" the situation in Ireland for Irish staff after P&O Ferries made redundant with immediate effect 800 workers.

Parade-goers bask in glorious sunshine

Parades across Ireland today boasted their biggest crowds in years with an estimated 1.5m people in attendance.

Almost 300 first-time buyer families apply for just 16 affordable new homes

Nearly 300 people have applied to enter a lottery for 16 affordable houses being built in south Dublin. The homes cost between a minimum of €245,600 and a maximum of €285,300, a discount of 10pc to 20pc of the market value.

Irish Blood Transfusion Service ‘closer than ever’ to declaring amber alert

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has revealed that it only has two days' worth of supply left of the universal blood type and is “closer than ever” to declaring an amber alert.

Bus driver fired after leaving coach to cut away nuisance tree branches awarded €16k

A bus driver who was fired after leaving his bus and passengers unattended while he cut branches of a tree which were obstructing a driveway has been awarded €15,800 in compensation.

Michael D Higgins calls for Ireland to extend its generosity to people of Ukraine