Evening headlines: Taoiseach says country needs to ‘move on’ from controversy over Sabina Higgins’ letter; Germany announces new Covid measures

Taoiseach: country needs to ‘move on’ from controversy over Sabina Higgins’ letter

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the country now needs to "move on" from the controversy over the letter about the Ukraine war published on the President’s website by Sabina Higgins.

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin and wife Louise Duffy embroiled in a planning row

Former Kerry GAA star Paul Galvin and his wife, former Today FM presenter Louise Duffy, have become embroiled in a planning row with their neighbours over a proposed extension to their home in Dublin.

Derek Boyd signs guilty plea to charge of killing his sister Sandra

Mother-of-five Sandra Boyd was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9pm on March 19.

Government ‘does not anticipate’ any introduction of fuel rationing this winter

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stressed that the Government does not anticipate any introduction of fuel rationing this winter.

€58k for manager whose employer’s ‘set him up to fail’ medical following accident

An office supplies company has been ordered to pay a former manager €58,000 for "weaponising" his disability and forcing him to resign after he suffered injuries in a road traffic collision.

Germany announces new Covid-19 measures

The German government has presented its plans for new coronavirus measures for the coming autumn and winter as it expects virus cases to go up again during the colder season.

Owner devastated as Louth dog dies due to possible dangers of beach

What was supposed to be a normal evening walk along the beach, t urned into a pet owners worst nightmare, for Noeleen Morris and husband, Enda.

Rapist ordered to pay €315,000 to woman he sexually abused over 15 years ago

The High Court has ordered a convicted rapist to pay a woman he sexually abused over 15 years ago €315,000 in damages.

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees across Ireland get gift of a bike

Dublin bike shop owner Paul McQuaid has repaired 750 old bikes – and then passed them on to people forced to flee war-torn nation.

Irishman arrested for ‘causing anxiety’ with swastika pride flag post



