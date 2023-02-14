Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie

Taoiseach ‘seriously concerned’ about claims that ESB staff sought cash payments for connections

Allegations of ESB seeking backhanders to fast-track electricity connections for customers are “very serious” if true, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Tea, coffee and snacks to finally be sold on Irish Rail services again

Onboard catering services will finally return to some Irish Rail services from the end of March, it has been confirmed.

Revealed: Where every Government minister is jetting off to for St Patrick’s Day

Every Cabinet minister is jetting abroad this year for what the Government is calling their “biggest ever” St Patrick’s Day trade mission.

Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan had ‘normal chit chat’ with workmen on morning the garda was shot

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan with the officer's own gun, engaged in “normal chit chat” with a number of workmen he met over breakfast on the morning the garda was shot and killed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Mary Lou McDonald accuses Government of 'gaslighting' renters on weekly basis

Top Left MEP wants Mick Wallace to clarify financial declaration after wine bars video

The co-leader of MEP Mick Wallace’s own political group in the European Parliament has said she will ask him to clarify the information on his declaration of financial interests.

Humphreys angers SF TDs by raising their record in the North

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has sparked anger among Sinn Féin TD after raising the party’s record on poverty in the North during a debate on the cost of living.

Everyone aged five to 65 should take vitamin D supplement in winter

All of us aged five to 65 should be taking a vitamin D supplement through winter and other groups for longer, new guidelines reveal.



























































