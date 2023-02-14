Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie
Allegations of ESB seeking backhanders to fast-track electricity connections for customers are “very serious” if true, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.
Onboard catering services will finally return to some Irish Rail services from the end of March, it has been confirmed.
Every Cabinet minister is jetting abroad this year for what the Government is calling their “biggest ever” St Patrick’s Day trade mission.
Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan with the officer's own gun, engaged in “normal chit chat” with a number of workmen he met over breakfast on the morning the garda was shot and killed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
The co-leader of MEP Mick Wallace’s own political group in the European Parliament has said she will ask him to clarify the information on his declaration of financial interests.
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has sparked anger among Sinn Féin TD after raising the party’s record on poverty in the North during a debate on the cost of living.
All of us aged five to 65 should be taking a vitamin D supplement through winter and other groups for longer, new guidelines reveal.