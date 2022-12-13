Evening headlines: Status Orange weather warning reveals how long cold snap will last; Man (40s) found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dublin

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Met Éireann issues Status Orange low temperature warning as it reveals how long cold snap will last

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for 19 counties. The alert covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Man (40s) found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ at Dublin property

A man has been found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin. Gardaí at Shankill have commenced an investigation following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon in Ballybrack.

Gardaí arrest man after woman (51) died when a car crashed into pedestrians after funeral

Gardaí have arrested a motorist after a car ploughed into two groups of mourners who were chatting by the roadside in a Cork village after separate local funerals.

Enoch Burke begs three times to be freed from Mountjoy as parents clash with judge

Enoch Burke has begged a judge to release him from prison, but the request was rejected because of his ongoing refusal to comply with High Court orders.

Wexford man (91) has lucky escape after gas explosion destroys his home – ‘Daddy’s house is gone’

An explosion caused by a gas leak has destroyed the home of a Wexford pensioner. 91-year-old John Kearns was in his home in Clone, Ferns, Co Wexford with his son Andrew when the disaster struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Dáil channels Elvis as Micheál Martin faces his last Leaders’ Questions

Scientists finally achieve ‘holy grail’ of nuclear fusion power

Scientists have announced a major breakthrough with nuclear fusion power, achieving a net energy gain for the first ever time.

Accountant who was unfairly dismissed after going to rehab for cocaine addiction gets €20k award

An accountant who said he was led to believe he would still have a job after going to rehab for his cocaine addiction – only to be told he was gone “too long” – has been awarded €20,000 for unfair dismissal.

Kerry couple accidentally reveal engagement on the news – ‘That was the end of trying to keep it a secret!’

Anthony and Emma had just returned home to Dublin Airport from an unforgettable trip to New York City where Anthony had popped the question. As the pair were just making their way out of the airport, they were stopped by a journalist with Virgin Media News and it’s here that Anthony and Emma’s plans to keep their engagement a secret went straight out the window.

Amazon worker appears in court in connection with alleged road rage incident

A father-of-three has appeared in court charged with confronting a lorry driver with a nine inch kitchen knife during a road rage incident earlier this year.

US talk show host David Letterman visits famous Dublin fish shop

American talk show host and comedian David Letterman was spotted out and about in Dublin on Tuesday. The writer and producer paid a visit to Cavistons in Glasthule and spent some time chatting with the owner Peter.

Shane MacGowan’s wife has her ‘fingers crossed’ he’ll be home for Christmas

Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared another update with fans on the singer’s health after he was hospitalised last week. Victoria Mary Clarke took to social media today and said she hoped the Pogues’ Frontman would be discharged tomorrow.

Man who beat his partner in jealous rage told his son: ‘Mammy fell on daddy’s fist many times,’ court hears

A man who was acquitted of raping his partner but admitted assaulting her told his son: “Mammy fell on daddy's fist many times”, a court has heard. The man made the comments to his son after the then 10-year-old boy asked what had happened to cause his mother's facial injuries. The garda investigating the case told the Central Criminal Court it was “the most chilling thing” he had ever heard.

Explainer: How the Government hopes to fix the housing crisis with major planning overhaul

The Government has signed off on draft legislation to overhaul the State’s planning system as part of efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

An Post says thousands of items returned daily to UK after failed customs’ checks

Thousands of items ordered by Irish consumers from UK websites and other sellers are being sent back by An Post because they fail EU customs’ checks, the head of the Irish postal service has said.

Behaviour of woman accused of murdering dad-of-seven ‘severely impaired’ after stabbing attack, court hears

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a father-of-seven in a "totally random killing" heard today that the woman’s behaviour in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing appeared to be “very severely impaired”.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing private sex video of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans, and he could face jail.

Nurse locked nursing home resident in his room after he assault her, inquiry hears

A nurse has been accused of professional misconduct over the false imprisonment of a resident who had assaulted her at a nursing home in Armagh eight years ago.

Schoolgirl left scarred after acid splashed onto her face in science class settles action for €45,000

A schoolgirl who suffered an accidental acid splash to her face during a science class has settled her High Court action for €45,000. Sarah Coleman was part of a first year science class when sulphuric acid accidentally splashed on her.