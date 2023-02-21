Evening headlines: South Dublin family face eviction from their home of 60 years, Dáil told; Everything you need to know about the latest cost of living measures

AIB has moved to reassure staff that Kilkenny hurling legend star DJ Carey did not receive any special treatment when he had debts of €9.5m written down to just €60,000.
A family of four fighting eviction from the south Dublin home they have lived in for more than 60 years fear they will end up “living in the car”.
The Government leaders have announced a scaled down cost of living package while insisting they need to keep some exchequer “firepower” for interventions later in the year.
A man who stole a delivery cyclist's electric bike, sparking a chain of events that ultimately ended in the stabbing death of teenager Josh Dunne, has been jailed for two years.
The Irish soldier who died in a tragic parachuting accident in Spain has been remembered as a man of wide-ranging and immense talents and skills whose life was like a comet through the night sky.
Newly independent TD Violet-Anne has said she “can only hope” Labour can begin to regain the public’s trust with Ivana Bacik as leader.
A bus driver who struck a rail bridge, effectively shearing the top off a double decker bus, has been handed a fine.
Blues singer Mary Coughlan was "fortunate to be with two able-bodied men" when she interrupted a burglary at her home in Wicklow two years ago, a judge has observed.
A father-of-two has been accused of causing a false alarm by illegally flying a drone into the "critical area" of Dublin Airport.
The difficulties between Chrissie Treacy and her nephew Michael Scott around the issue of land became "more apparent" in the 10 weeks before Ms Treacy died, a care worker has told the Central Criminal Court.