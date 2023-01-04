Evening headlines: Social Democrats Councillor resigns over ‘very serious’ allegations; Chef accused of throwing cup of urine in garda’s face while detained at station

A Social Democrats councillor has resigned from his council seat due to “very serious” allegations made against him.
Two men have been arrested today by gardai investigating the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old man who was beaten to death with a hammer and his body dumped at a remote location in a field on the Meath-Dublin border wrapped in carpet.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case against a 32-year old chef accused of throwing a cup of urine into the face of a Garda at Ennis Garda Station be heard in the district court.
Joanne McNally has revealed that her year has been “pretty spicy” so far after her boyfriend crashed her car into a café.
Teacher E noch Burke is seeking a High Court injunction preventing the school where he is employed from holding a disciplinary meeting where allegations of misconduct against him will be considered.
The budget surplus last year was €4.2bn more than predicted on Budget Day, thanks to bumper tax receipts.
Romanian authorities have seized the car collection of misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.
A former operations manager for G4S says he was refused a severance arrangement and demoted to working nights as a security guard after the company lost a lucrative contract guarding Amazon data centres and made his job redundant.
Friends of a woman found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat on New Year's Day have raised almost €50,000 to repatriate her body to her native Brazil.
One of Dublin city’s busiest streets is set to have a major makeover – with works beginning at the end of the month.
A man has had his car hijacked after pulling over to help a stranded motorist in Co Antrim.