Evening headlines: Social Democrats Councillor resigns over ‘very serious’ allegations; Chef accused of throwing cup of urine in garda’s face while detained at station

Social Democrats Councillor resigns over ‘very serious’ allegations

A Social Democrats councillor has resigned from his council seat due to “very serious” allegations made against him.

Two quizzed over murder of man (22) who was beaten to death with hammer and body wrapped in carpet

Two men have been arrested today by gardai investigating the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old man who was beaten to death with a hammer and his body dumped at a remote location in a field on the Meath-Dublin border wrapped in carpet.

Chef accused of throwing cup of urine in garda’s face while detained at Co Clare station

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case against a 32-year old chef accused of throwing a cup of urine into the face of a Garda at Ennis Garda Station be heard in the district court.

Ronaldo says happy he came to 'South Africa' during press conference for Saudi club

Joanne McNally’s boyfriend Alan Byrne crashes her car into local café

Joanne McNally has revealed that her year has been “pretty spicy” so far after her boyfriend crashed her car into a café.

Enoch Burke seeking High Court injunction preventing school from holding disciplinary meeting into his alleged misconduct

Teacher E noch Burke is seeking a High Court injunction preventing the school where he is employed from holding a disciplinary meeting where allegations of misconduct against him will be considered.

Government left with €5bn surplus as exchequer returns pass €100bn for first time ever

The budget surplus last year was €4.2bn more than predicted on Budget Day, thanks to bumper tax receipts.

Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues

Romanian authorities have seized the car collection of misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

Former G4S manager says he was demoted to ‘moving on crack dealers from the IFSC’ after firm lost multi-million Amazon contract

A former operations manager for G4S says he was refused a severance arrangement and demoted to working nights as a security guard after the company lost a lucrative contract guarding Amazon data centres and made his job redundant.

Appeal launched for funds to repatriate remains of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca nearly at €50,000

Friends of a woman found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat on New Year's Day have raised almost €50,000 to repatriate her body to her native Brazil.

Major makeover revealed for one of Dublin’s busiest streets

One of Dublin city’s busiest streets is set to have a major makeover – with works beginning at the end of the month.

BMW driver carjacked after stopping to help ‘stranded’ woman

A man has had his car hijacked after pulling over to help a stranded motorist in Co Antrim.