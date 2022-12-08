Evening headlines: Snow warnings issued for three counties; Dublin woman ‘doesn’t bat an eyelid’ during post office robbery

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Ireland is preparing to be plunged into sub-zero conditions by an Arctic air mass likely to bring the coldest weather since Storm Emma over four years ago.
A video of a Dublin woman not reacting to an attempted robbery in a Dublin post office has gone viral. The footage, taken on December 6 in Portmarnock, shows the woman not giving up her spot in the queue to a man who seems to be waving a knife, wearing a hoodie and has his face covered.
An Aer Lingus cabin crew manager who said female flight attendants were being “sexualised” by uniform rules requiring them to wear heels and nylons has lost her discrimination claim.
The GAA have published their master fixtures list for 2023, confirming the slightly later dates for next year’s All-Ireland finals.
Over forty Irish dance teachers and judges are now facing disciplinary action as part of a global probe into a culture of cheating within the sport and art form.
International music star Ed Sheeran as well as Oscar winner Russell Crowe, British comedian Jimmy Carr and singer Ronan Keating have teamed up to back a new Irish distillery venture, the Irish Independent has learned.
A 17-year-old Dublin boy has avoided a custodial sentence after he was convicted of an extortion attempt with threats to petrol bomb a mother’s home.
A judge has ruled a Circuit Court defamation action being taken by former newspaper columnist and senator Eoghan Harris against political journalist Aoife Moore should be moved to the High Court.
One of the country’s most celebrated night spots, Copper Face Jacks, sustained a cumulative revenue hit of €20.7 million during the two years of the pandemic.
The man charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly told gardaí that he could not remember what he was doing during a "missing hour" on the night the teenager died violently as he had taken a combination of drugs that made him black out.
‘My Fourth Time, We Drowned’ is the first book written by Sally Hayden and details the migrant crisis across North Africa and the Mediterranean, and features dozens of first-hand narratives from people currently living in Libyan detention centres.
A cabin crew member on a Ryanair flight that bumped back into the air on landing has settled a €60,000 damages claim against the airline for an undisclosed sum.