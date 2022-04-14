Evening headlines: Shop worker whose boss said ‘I’m sure you have unfair dismissals case mapped out in your head’ wins unfair dismissal case

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Yousef Palani (22) remanded in custody after being charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

A man has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee – the Sligo murder victims who will never be forgotten

They didn’t know each other but Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee will be forever connected through their horrific deaths in their own homes in Sligo. Paul Deering and Gerry McLaughlin profile the two men whose deaths shocked and sent fear and sorrow through the community.

Vigils to be held across the country this weekend to remember Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils will be held across the country this weekend as Ireland and the LGBTQ+ community are in shock following the tragic murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Shop worker whose boss said ‘I’m sure you have unfair dismissals case mapped out in your head’ wins unfair dismissal case

A tile shop employee whose boss told him "I’m sure you have your unfair dismissals case mapped out in your head... good luck with it" has won his case for unfair dismissal.

Student (23) did not realise she was pregnant until she gave birth on the toilet

A student who had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet has welcomed her “miracle” baby – but blasted her GP for allegedly missing chances to spot she was expecting.

‘I was just glad to get the children out’ – How ex-Ukrainian international Vladyslav Vashchuk escaped Russia’s 'genocide’

The 63-times capped former footballer speaks on the horror he has seen since Russia’s invasion, including living for 15 days in his basement.

'Z equals swastika' Ukrainians protest outside Leinster House calling on Ireland to ban Russian war sign

Nicola Peltz gifted special wedding present by David Beckham’s mum Sandra

David Beckham’s mum has gone to great lengths to give Nicola Peltz a unique wedding present. Sandra Beckham commissioned artist Adam Claridge to personalise a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages.

Senior Kinahan cartel lieutenant ‘Mr Nobody’ charged with helping gang murder Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan

Declan Brady and another man have been charged before the Special Criminal Court with helping a criminal gang murder father-of-four Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan five years ago.

Nine landlords are fined or cautioned for breaching tenancy laws

Eight Dublin landlords and another from Drogheda have been fined and/or cautioned for failing to implement rent caps in designated Rent Pressure Zones and other breaches of tenancy law.

Kerry primary school sees 50pc increase in students by welcoming Ukrainian children

A primary school in Kerry with 100 pupils has significantly increased in size after taking in 50 Ukrainian children.

19 Traveller women graduate from pioneering university course that they say will ‘change lives’

The 19 women – drawn from Traveller families across the south – completed the Community Leadership programme at University College Cork (UCC) which was devised by the university, the Southern Traveller Health Network and Adult Continuing Education.