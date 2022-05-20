Evening headlines: ‘Seriously ill’ Putin attended by medics non-stop, ex-spy claims; Taoiseach rules out further cost of living measures before Budget

Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie

‘Seriously ill’ Putin attended by medics non-stop, ex-spy claims

Vladimir Putin is “increasingly ill” and is “constantly accompanied” by a team of doctors, former British spy Christopher Steele has claimed.

Sean Quinn accused of trespassing in ‘misguided form of aggression’ as he appeals for access to land

Former billionaire Sean Quinn says he needs to use a road which two companies claim he is trespassing on so he can visit a prospective wind farm site.

Taoiseach rules out further cost of living measures before Budget

Micheál Martin said that Budget 2023 talks have already begun within Government on new measures and that any further cuts to help with inflation or spiralling costs of living will take place in October.

‘Jetlagged’ security guard who fell asleep guarding millions in assets loses unfair dismissal case

A security officer who was found asleep on the job while guarding millions of euro worth of client assets has failed in an action for unfair dismissal.

New defence solicitor appointed for man accused of Ashling Murphy murder

Jozef Puska (31), of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on the afternoon of January 12, 2022.

Great Replacement: the conspiracy theory that inspires mass killers and the Irish far right

The bogus idea that there is a plot to wipe out white people through immigration has gained traction online and in the real world, sometimes with lethal results. Kim Bielenberg looks at the growth of the extremist ideology in Ireland.

Former Dublin school principal charged with sexually abusing boys over 28-year period

Patrick Harte (80) is facing trial on 90 separate offences against 20 children between the 1960s and 1990s.

€10k compensation for hospital porter who was refused full annual leave for ten years

A hospital porter has been awarded €10,000 in compensation for the HSE’s failure to let him take his full annual leave over the course of a decade.

Katie Taylor congratulates Ireland’s two newest world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke