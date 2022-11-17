Evening headlines: Senior person still in Blackrock College was told of abuse allegations 20 years ago, Dáil told; US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she’s stepping down

The target of the attack, Caolan Smyth, is serving a 20-year sentence for the attempted murder in 2017.
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.
A person now in a “key leadership role” at Blackrock College was informed of specific abuse allegations 20 years ago, Labour leader Ivana Bacik has told the Dáil.
Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of US.
A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.
A taxi driver, who had obtained almost €100,000 in damages from previous accidents, seemed to be making quite a career out of personal injury claims, a judge said as he dismissed the man’s latest claim.
A body has been discovered on a beach in Co Down on Thursday morning, police have confirmed.
A HOUSEKEEPER who spent more than 20 years working at the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador to Ireland has secured an order for over €21,000 for unfair dismissal.
A group of neighbours have objected to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving causes a noise nuisance and “obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people”.
A drink driver was four times over the limit when he crashed his car outside a primary school during pick-up-time.
Neighbours will return to screens just months after the Australian soap opera was cancelled earlier this year.
RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was forced to backtrack after he referred to McDonald’s as “McFilth” live on his RTÉ Radio 1 programme this morning.