Evening headlines: Senior person still in Blackrock College was told of abuse allegations 20 years ago, Dáil told; US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she’s stepping down

Blackrock College in Dublin was one of the Spiritan schools where abuses were inflicted. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Kinahan hitman who tried to murder James ‘Mago’ Gately scalded and beaten with battery-filled sock in prison

The target of the attack, Caolan Smyth, is serving a 20-year sentence for the attempted murder in 2017.

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.

Senior person still in Blackrock College was told of abuse allegations 20 years ago – Dáil is told

A person now in a “key leadership role” at Blackrock College was informed of specific abuse allegations 20 years ago, Labour leader Ivana Bacik has told the Dáil.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she’s stepping down wrapping up long and historic leadership career

Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of US.

Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of mechanic who denies murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.

Taxi driver has made ‘quite a career’ out of personal injury claims, judge says as he throws out his latest case

A taxi driver, who had obtained almost €100,000 in damages from previous accidents, seemed to be making quite a career out of personal injury claims, a judge said as he dismissed the man’s latest claim.

German shepherd saves six-year-old from being attacked by another dog

Police on scene of Co Down beach after body discovered

A body has been discovered on a beach in Co Down on Thursday morning, police have confirmed.

Brazilian ambassador’s housekeeper awarded €21,000 for unfair dismissal after two decades of service

A HOUSEKEEPER who spent more than 20 years working at the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador to Ireland has secured an order for over €21,000 for unfair dismissal.

Group of neighbours object to three Malahide pub licences claiming ‘intimidation’ by intoxicated people

A group of neighbours have objected to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving causes a noise nuisance and “obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people”.

Drink driver was four times over limit when he crashed car outside primary school during pick-up time

A drink driver was four times over the limit when he crashed his car outside a primary school during pick-up-time.

Neighbours to return to screens just months after iconic soap’s cancellation

Neighbours will return to screens just months after the Australian soap opera was cancelled earlier this year.

Ryan Tubridy backtracks after calling McDonald’s ‘McFilth’ live on RTÉ Radio One

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was forced to backtrack after he referred to McDonald’s as “McFilth” live on his RTÉ Radio 1 programme this morning.



