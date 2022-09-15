Evening headlines: Ryanair and Aer Lingus among airlines forced to cancel hundreds of flights; new charge for man accused of double murder in Sligo

Ryanair and Aer Lingus forced to cancel hundreds of flights as French air traffic controllers go on strike

Ryanair and Aer Lingus are among the airlines that have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights after French air traffic controllers said they’ll strike tomorrow.

New charge for Yousef Palani accused of double murder in Sligo

A charge of assault causing harm against Yousef Palani, who is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo, has been upgraded to attempted murder against a third man.

Murphy: ‘Bizarre’ to compare attack at recent Dáil protest to Burton water charges controversy

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said it’s “bizarre” to compare himself being attacked by right-wing protestors to how Joan Burton was treated at a water charge march in 2014.

Childcare services sign new State core funding contracts which will freeze fees

Almost 4,000 childcare services (90pc) have signed new State core funding contracts which means that fees charged to parents will remain unchanged from September last year.

Shamrock Rovers fans seen chanting 'Lizzie's in a box' again despite condemnation from club

Crowds gather for ‘few bits’ as Taoiseach opens Tallaght Penneys

The crowds had gathered early, and the queue stretched all the way out into the car park. The Taoiseach was due any moment at The Square, the iconic shopping centre in the sprawling south Dublin suburb of Tallaght. But those who waited patiently in a well-marshalled line were not here for Micheál Martin.

Motor dealer challenges order to refund two customers over sale of previously crashed cars

The CPCC took enforcement action against John McLoughlin, trading at Mac Autos, Raheny, Dublin 5, following complaints from consumers who bought from him in 2018 and 2020.

UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats

The UK has risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the Northern Ireland Protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.

Former CMO joins board of the Irish Hospice Foundation

Dr Tony Holohan, who left the Department of Health in July and is now Adjunct Full Prof of Public Health at UCD, said: “I am honoured to take up the role on Irish Hospice Foundation Board. T his is an important time for the foundation and the healthcare sectors that they operate in.

Homeowners want higher grants to cover cost of retrofitting

Large numbers of homeowners say grants to encourage them to make their homes more energy efficient are too low.



