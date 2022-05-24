Evening headlines: Running a car now €500 more expensive than last year; and Tánaiste speaks of ‘real shock’ at Paypal job losses

Paypal has announced job cuts of over 300 people between Dundalk and Dublin.

Here are some of this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaks of ‘real shock’ and 'disappointment' at Paypal job losses

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has spoken of the “real shock" to staff working at Paypal's offices in Dundalk and Blanchardstown after they were informed of 307 job losses today.

Tributes flood in as reformed criminal and Love/Hate actor Stephen Clinch dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to Love/Hate actor Stephen Clinch after his unexpected death. The actor, who played Noely in the hit TV series, was found dead today in Dublin.

It’s now €500 more expensive to run a car than last year

Petrol and diesel prices are heading for record monthly highs despite the recent move by the Government to cut the excise duty on the fuels.

Fine Gael Senator on assault charges put arm around wife of alleged victim before row, court hears

A Fine Gael Senator on trial for assault causing harm outside a Dundalk pub put his arm around a man’s wife and said “you’re coming with me” prior to the fight, a court has heard.

‘Only Putin will be happy’: Poland criticises UK ‘dividing’ Europe over Northern Ireland Protocol

Poland’s prime minister has criticised the fresh battle between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol during the war in Ukraine, saying: “Only Putin will be happy.”

TV researcher awarded €24,000 after media organisation found to have illegally denied her holiday pay

A TV researcher has been awarded €24,000 in compensation after a media organisation was found to have illegally denied her holiday pay.

Simon Coveney defends Passport Service, saying public should get applications right as 200,000 face delays

Foreign minister Simon Coveney has faced down criticism of long delays at the Passport Service as summer holiday season approaches, saying “it's important to focus on the positives as well as the negatives”.

Hearing date set for Healy-Rae brothers’ assault appeal

An appeal by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother, Kevin, against the assault convictions they received in 2019 is to be heard this October.

Medical scientists suspend strike to enter talks at Labour Court

A 48-hour strike by medical scientists that led to the cancellation of thousands of appointments and procedures has been suspended.

WATCH: Irishman quizzed after car chase at 180 km/h through Seville

Sinn Féin unsure how to ‘vet’ members after party worker robbed pensioner while putting up posters

Sinn Féin has said that i t is “not sure” how party members can be vetted after one of its workers was jailed for robbing a chronically ill pensioner while hanging campaign posters in Dublin.

Man remanded on bail after admitting to attacking a father in a pub after the victim asked that he leave his daughter alone

A man who attacked an older man in a pub after the victim asked him to leave his daughter alone has been remanded on bail pending sentence.

WATCH: Ducks escorted off premises by Danish Royal Guards



