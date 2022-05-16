Evening headlines: RTÉ journalist found guilty of sexually assaulting woman as she slept; Laois hurler dies suddenly in US

Here are the main stories of the evening.

RTÉ journalist found guilty of sexually assaulting woman as she slept

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38) of Sunnyside, Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin, was convicted of sexual assault at his former home in south Dublin in the early hours of the morning of May 13, 2018.

Taoiseach says it’s ‘unacceptable’ that DUP is blocking return of Northern Ireland Assembly

Mr Martin met Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, who is poised to become first minster, in Dublin today, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with parties in Northern Ireland amid political deadlock over the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Nieces name and shame ‘predator’ uncle, who was a respected college lecturer, as he’s jailed for sexual abuse

Once a respected college lecturer, John Hogan was unmasked today as a paedophile who sexually assaulted two of his nieces in parts of Limerick and Dublin, more than 20 years ago.

Talented Laois hurler dies suddenly in US

A talented hurler who represented Laois at senior level has died suddenly in the US.

Four property developers who owe AIB €3.5m ordered to attend High Court

Four property developers have been ordered to attend the High Court to account for assets which a bank says could be used to satisfy a €3.5m judgment against them.

Judge in Jay Bourke’s €13.7m insolvency case concerned after incorrect information given to court

A judge has expressed concern after Jay Bourke’s personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) gave incorrect information to the High Court when the well-known publican and restaurateur sought a €12.2m debt write off.

Met Éireann issue Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for nine counties this evening

The forecaster predicts scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with localised downpours leading to poor driving conditions.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp slammed her against wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck on their honeymoon

Amber Heard told jurors today that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.

Son of murdered INLA chief Dominic ‘Mad Dog’ McGlinchey goes to court to seek inquest documents

A legal action by the son of INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey seeking documents in relation to his father's murder is likely to be resolved, the High Court heard.

Video: Michelle O’Neill uses the term ‘Northern Ireland’ for the first time during speech demanding return of government