Evening headlines: RTÉ journalist found guilty of sexually assaulting woman as she slept; Laois hurler dies suddenly in US

Here are the main stories of the evening.
Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38) of Sunnyside, Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin, was convicted of sexual assault at his former home in south Dublin in the early hours of the morning of May 13, 2018.
Mr Martin met Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, who is poised to become first minster, in Dublin today, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with parties in Northern Ireland amid political deadlock over the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.
Once a respected college lecturer, John Hogan was unmasked today as a paedophile who sexually assaulted two of his nieces in parts of Limerick and Dublin, more than 20 years ago.
A talented hurler who represented Laois at senior level has died suddenly in the US.
Four property developers have been ordered to attend the High Court to account for assets which a bank says could be used to satisfy a €3.5m judgment against them.
A judge has expressed concern after Jay Bourke’s personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) gave incorrect information to the High Court when the well-known publican and restaurateur sought a €12.2m debt write off.
The forecaster predicts scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with localised downpours leading to poor driving conditions.
Amber Heard told jurors today that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
A legal action by the son of INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey seeking documents in relation to his father's murder is likely to be resolved, the High Court heard.