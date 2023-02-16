An Irish man who had a heart condition died after being mauled by an “aggressive” Brahma chicken living on his property.
Three men and a woman have been charged following a €2.1m cocaine seizure and the discovery of a suspected drug factory linked to a “serious organised crime group.”
UL Hospitals Group will be the only hospital group in the country not to receive new acute beds this year despite consistently having the worst overcrowding.
Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over contact the force had with missing Nicola Bulley prior to her disappearance.
Novelist Deirdre Purcell was remembered as 'vibrant, sharp minded, caring companion' and a 'force of nature' at her funeral in Dublin today.
A mother who was asked to stop breastfeeding her seven-month old baby while sitting on the side of the toddler pool at UCD Sport and Fitness centre has said she was “shocked that something like this happened on a university campus in the 21st century”.