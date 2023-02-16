Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (Family handout/PA)

Roscommon man found dead in pool of blood after being attacked by ‘aggressive’ rooster

An Irish man who had a heart condition died after being mauled by an “aggressive” Brahma chicken living on his property.

Three men and a woman charged over €2.1m cocaine seizure and the discovery of a suspected drug factory

Three men and a woman have been charged following a €2.1m cocaine seizure and the discovery of a suspected drug factory linked to a “serious organised crime group.”

Midwest only region to get no new acute beds in 2023 despite worst overcrowding levels, says TD

UL Hospitals Group will be the only hospital group in the country not to receive new acute beds this year despite consistently having the worst overcrowding.

Police refer themselves to watchdog over prior contact with Nicola Bulley

Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over contact the force had with missing Nicola Bulley prior to her disappearance.

Dramatic moment in which two heroic staff members face down two men armed with hammers

Funeral for novelist Deirdre Purcell hears of unopened Valentine's Day card from her husband

Novelist Deirdre Purcell was remembered as 'vibrant, sharp minded, caring companion' and a 'force of nature' at her funeral in Dublin today.

Breastfeeding mother claims she was asked to leave poolside at UCD fitness centre

A mother who was asked to stop breastfeeding her seven-month old baby while sitting on the side of the toddler pool at UCD Sport and Fitness centre has said she was “shocked that something like this happened on a university campus in the 21st century”.























































































