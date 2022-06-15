Evening headlines: Retired garda pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child; Professor Breda Smyth to take up interim CMO role

Retired garda pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child after police in UK carry out sting operation

A retired garda sergeant has pleaded guilty to a series of offences relating to the sexual exploitation of a child after engaging in sexualised conversations with undercover police purporting to be a young girl in an internet chat room.

Mica and pyrite redress comes at ‘enormous cost’ to State but is necessary

Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that the €2.7bn-plus mica redress scheme poses "an enormous cost" for the State but insisted it was critical to allow thousands of families to remain in their homes.

Professor Breda Smyth to take up interim Chief Medical Officer role after Dr Tony Holohan departs

Professor Breda Smyth has been appointed as interim Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health by Minister Stephen Donnelly. Prof Smyth will take up the role on July 4 until the competition to find a permanent Chief Medical Officer has been completed.

Ryanair passengers to Portugal and Italy face threat of cabin crew strikes in June

Ryanair cabin staff in Portugal and Italy plan to strike in late June, Reuters reports. SNPVAC, Portugal's union of civil aviation personnel, said workers would walk out on June 24, 25 and 26, demanding better working conditions.

Opposition unite to back Higgins allegation that the current housing crisis is ‘a disaster’

Political leaders from Sinn Féin, Labour, and People Before Profit have endorsed President Michael D Higgins’ allegation that the current housing crisis is in fact “a disaster.”

‘I really feel for what people in Ukraine are experiencing’ –Tánaiste on offering his home to a refugee

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has revealed that a Ukrainian refugee has moved into the home he shares with his long time partner Matt Barrett and ‘it’s going very well.”

Inquiries to take place into death of Sameer Syed who was due to stand trial for murder of wife and children

A garda and a prison investigation will take place into the death of Sameer Syed – who was due to stand trial today for the triple murder of his wife and two children at their south Dublin home – after he was found dead in his jail cell last week, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Partner of TD Violet Anne Wynne banned from driving

The partner of Independent TD Violet Anne Wynne has been banned from driving for two years following his third conviction for driving with no insurance.

Explainer: Why is Ireland in a cost of living crisis?