Evening headlines: Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to Jack de Bromhead after Cheltenham win; Airbnb guest ‘shocked’ to learn woman killed during his stay

‘We all wish a very special kid was here’ – Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to tragic Jack de Bromhead after Cheltenham win

An emotional Rachael Blackmore remembered 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead after winning the Mares’ Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Catriona Carey fraud probe: Man arrested by gardaí investigating alleged mortgage scam

A man was arrested this morning by fraud squad detectives investigating an alleged mortgage scam involving Catriona Carey.

Airbnb guest staying in family’s home ‘shocked’ to learn woman killed by husband during his stay

A guest who was renting an Airbnb room in the rural Co Mayo home of Valerie French Kilroy told gardaí he was "shocked" to hear she was killed by her husband during his stay, a jury has heard.

US says Russian fighter jet ‘recklessly’ collided with one of its drones, causing it to crash over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. military Reaper surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless” by the U.S. military.

TD Paul Murphy on raising new baby gender neutral: ‘We’re describing Juniper as a baby, but it is male’

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said he and his partner plan to raise their new baby gender neutral. The new dad announced the arrival of his first child with partner Jess last month, who they have named Juniper.

Kerry farmer guilty of sexual assault and assault of two Brazilian sex workers

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assaulting two Brazilian sex workers after he called to their apartments seeking sexual encounters without the use of a condom.

Ex-girlfriend of man accused of robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered claims he was at home on night of raid

The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of the robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered has told the Special Criminal Court that her then partner was at home in Armagh on the night of the raid.

Department store boss ordered to pay €5,500 for dismissal of waitress recovering from post-natal depression

A department store boss has been ordered to pay €5,500 for the discriminatory dismissal of a waitress who was recovering from post-natal depression – and told he needs to “brush up considerably” on employment law.

Impromptu trad gig breaks out on Aer Lingus flight to New York

University lecturer claims he was wrongfully suspended over false claims he had sex with student in his office

A lecturer at the University of Galway claims he was wrongfully suspended following a “false accusation” that he engaged in sexual activity in his office with one of his female students.

Met Éireann issues two new Status Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain

Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings for different parts of the country over the coming days.

Daughter tells inquest her family is ‘hurt and angry’ over hospital scan delay linked to mother’s death

The death of a Donegal woman was linked to “a breakdown in communications” among medical staff at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) which resulted in delays in responding to an abnormal CT scan, an inquest has heard.

Three men on trial for alleged rape of woman in hotel car park six years ago

Three men have gone on trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a woman in a hotel car park six years ago. The trial of the three men, who can't be named for legal reasons, has opened at the Central Criminal Court and is expected to last for six weeks.

Simeon Burke sent back to jail as he tells judge he was illegally arrested and incarcerated and missed his law exams

Enoch Burke’s younger brother has been remanded in custody for another two weeks as he continues to refuse to take up bail following his arrest on a public order charge.