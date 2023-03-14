Evening headlines: Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to Jack de Bromhead after Cheltenham win; Airbnb guest ‘shocked’ to learn woman killed during his stay

An emotional Rachael Blackmore remembered 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead after winning the Mares’ Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
A man was arrested this morning by fraud squad detectives investigating an alleged mortgage scam involving Catriona Carey.
A guest who was renting an Airbnb room in the rural Co Mayo home of Valerie French Kilroy told gardaí he was "shocked" to hear she was killed by her husband during his stay, a jury has heard.
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. military Reaper surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless” by the U.S. military.
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said he and his partner plan to raise their new baby gender neutral. The new dad announced the arrival of his first child with partner Jess last month, who they have named Juniper.
A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assaulting two Brazilian sex workers after he called to their apartments seeking sexual encounters without the use of a condom.
The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of the robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered has told the Special Criminal Court that her then partner was at home in Armagh on the night of the raid.
A department store boss has been ordered to pay €5,500 for the discriminatory dismissal of a waitress who was recovering from post-natal depression – and told he needs to “brush up considerably” on employment law.
A lecturer at the University of Galway claims he was wrongfully suspended following a “false accusation” that he engaged in sexual activity in his office with one of his female students.
Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings for different parts of the country over the coming days.
The death of a Donegal woman was linked to “a breakdown in communications” among medical staff at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) which resulted in delays in responding to an abnormal CT scan, an inquest has heard.
Three men have gone on trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a woman in a hotel car park six years ago. The trial of the three men, who can't be named for legal reasons, has opened at the Central Criminal Court and is expected to last for six weeks.
Enoch Burke’s younger brother has been remanded in custody for another two weeks as he continues to refuse to take up bail following his arrest on a public order charge.