Evening headlines: Putin warns war will continue ‘until the end’; and innocent man viciously stabbed on Dublin street as feud fears grow

Ms Connolly's daughter Jade confirmed that the body of the 45-year-old who has been missing since January 7 was found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world was too slow to offer support for his embattled country as he challenged western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to Russian warplanes.
Hotels will be the first “port of call” for Ukrainian refugees who come into Ireland, a top level meeting of ministers and civil servants was told today. In the case of “very significant numbers” of refugees, State land may be used to build modular homes.
A detective has told a murder trial he saw that the body of a 71-year-old pensioner had lacerations to the neck, an injury to the head and her left ear appeared to be missing when he entered her home.
The chief suspect for a vicious stab attack, in which an innocent 22-year-old man received horrific injuries, is a close associate of a bare-knuckle boxer who is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife.
A woman is suing a hotel in Bray alleging she was scalded with boiling water that burst from her room’s kettle “like a geyser”.
Many Protestants, loyalists and unionists in Belfast are learning that Irish is very much their language, and are learning it in increasing it growing numbers, language rights campaigner, Linda Ervine, has said.
Adrian Holland (38) was granted temporary bail to attend the ceremony next week at a church in Belfast.
Illegal peat cutting was detected at 48 sites across the country last year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed.
Former Irish Nationwide boss Michael Fingleton told an underwriter at the building society he would “not be blamed” for agreeing a loan Nationwide ultimately wrote off as a loss of more than €4m, a court has heard.