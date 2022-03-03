Evening headlines: Putin warns war will continue ‘until the end’; and innocent man viciously stabbed on Dublin street as feud fears grow

Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie:

Body of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found in Blackpool, UK

Ms Connolly's daughter Jade confirmed that the body of the 45-year-old who has been missing since January 7 was found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.

LIVE UPDATES: Putin warns war will continue ‘until the end’ as Ukraine’s President Zelensky calls for more military aid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world was too slow to offer support for his embattled country as he challenged western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to Russian warplanes.

Hotels will be first ‘port of call’ for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

Hotels will be the first “port of call” for Ukrainian refugees who come into Ireland, a top level meeting of ministers and civil servants was told today. In the case of “very significant numbers” of refugees, State land may be used to build modular homes.

‘I thought it was going to be an easy touch, what have I done?’ – Murder trial hears accused cried uncontrollably to gardaí

A detective has told a murder trial he saw that the body of a 71-year-old pensioner had lacerations to the neck, an injury to the head and her left ear appeared to be missing when he entered her home.

Innocent young man viciously stabbed on street as feud fears grow

The chief suspect for a vicious stab attack, in which an innocent 22-year-old man received horrific injuries, is a close associate of a bare-knuckle boxer who is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife.

Woman suing hotel says she was scalded with boiling water that burst from kettle ‘like a geyser’

A woman is suing a hotel in Bray alleging she was scalded with boiling water that burst from her room’s kettle “like a geyser”.

Protestants, loyalists and unionists in Belfast learning Irish is very much their language

Many Protestants, loyalists and unionists in Belfast are learning that Irish is very much their language, and are learning it in increasing it growing numbers, language rights campaigner, Linda Ervine, has said.

Man accused of gang boss Robbie Lawlor’s murder granted bail to attend child’s baptism

Adrian Holland (38) was granted temporary bail to attend the ceremony next week at a church in Belfast.

Illegal peat cutting, bad smells and noise among complaints to environment agency

Illegal peat cutting was detected at 48 sites across the country last year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed.

Former Irish Nationwide boss told underwriter he would not be blamed for agreeing loan written off as loss of more than €4m

Former Irish Nationwide boss Michael Fingleton told an underwriter at the building society he would “not be blamed” for agreeing a loan Nationwide ultimately wrote off as a loss of more than €4m, a court has heard.

