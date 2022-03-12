Evening headlines: Putin ‘did not show a willingness to end war’ in call with Macron and Scholz; legendary singer-songwriter Pete St John dies aged 90

Russian’s army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Putin ‘did not show a willingness to end war with Ukraine’

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine during a call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official said.

Taoiseach emphasises ‘strength and unity of EU response’ to Ukraine war

The Taoiseach “emphasised the strength and unity of the EU response” to the war in Ukraine in a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister prior to watching the Ireland-England rugby match together.

President leads tributes to legendary singer-songwriter Pete St John

Legendary singer-songwriter Pete St John has died aged 90. President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the artist, best known for writing songs including 'The Fields of Athenry' and 'The Rare Ould Times'.

Met Éireann issues weather warnings for 14 counties

The weekend is set to be very unsettled across the country with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties and a Status Yellow rain warning for seven others, with two counties in Munster on alert for both wind and rain.

McEntee ‘pushed’ for the reopening of Tayto Park in lockdown, letters show

Justice Minister Helen McEntee made representations on behalf of Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle when the attraction was seeking to re-open as the third wave of Covid-19 struck the country.

Russian Embassy in Ireland claims bombing of Ukrainian maternity hospital a ‘hoax’

The Russian Embassy in Ireland has released a statement to Irish media, claiming that the bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine was a “hoax, carefully staged by the Ukrainian nationalists”.

Ukrainian captain of ship on Lough Foyle loses family in bomb explosion

A Ukrainian man who captains a ship on Lough Foyle has reportedly lost his wife, daughter and mother in a bomb explosion during Russia’s invasion of the country.

‘I’ve never had contempt for another human being but I do now’ – Mary McAleese speaks out

Former president Mary McAleese has condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Ms McAleese also revealed she has written to the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov, three times since the war began on February 24.

Ireland in hunt for Six Nations title after pulsating victory over 14-man England at Twickenham

Victory for Ireland at Twickenham are rare and normally wonderful, but at the end of this strange and distorted contest, the players could barely muster a raised arm.

Zelensky in defiant message to Russia over Kyiv