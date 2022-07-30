Evening headlines: Prisoner fighting for his life following assault by inmates in Mountjoy; man arrested over fatal stabbing of girl in England

Mountjoy prisoner fighting for his life following assault by inmates

CCTV is understood to be available of four inmates entering the victim’s cell.

Ex-businessman to face Special Criminal Court trial over robbery at Lordship Credit Union

A former businessman has been sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of the 2013 robbery at the Lordship Credit Union where Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

Publican erects sign to discourage people from drinking half-pints of Guinness

Landlord John Bittles said the bar is trying to make a serious point about the amount of time it takes to make the perfect pint of the black stuff and said the pub is “too busy” to be selling half-pints.

Miss Ireland finalist is daughter of EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness

Aine Duff (25), who was crowned Miss Meath in June, says watching her mother, EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness, achieve success in politics gave her the confidence to shoot for the stars.

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of girl (9) in Boston, England

Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.

Sabina Higgins’ letter on Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘removed from President of Ireland’s website’

A published letter written by Ireland’s First Lady Sabina Higgins which came under criticism appears to have been removed from the President of Ireland’s website.





Woman lived in fear after ex-partner raped her, threatened to cut her fingers off, court hears

At the man's sentence hearing at the Central Criminal Court yesterday the woman described how she had stayed in a "toxic relationship" for 18 years for the sake of her children who she loves dearly.

Ulster Fleadh organisers condemn pro-IRA chanting at unofficial event in Dromore

In the footage, dozens of youths can be seen singing “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” and “Tiocfaidh ar la” as they dance to Irish music.

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash in Wexford

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an early morning road crash in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Drone footage captures incredible wheelie bin race in Belfast estate