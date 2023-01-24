Enoch Burke stands outside the locked gates of Wilsons Hospital School, Multyfarnham following his release from Mullingar Garda station. Photo: Gerry Mooney

‘Get off the property’ – principal confronts Enoch Burke outside school after he returns following arrest



Teacher Enoch Burke returned to Wilson’s Hospital School today after being earlier released without charge, following his arrest for alleged trespass this morning.

Conor McGregor facing lawsuit amid claim woman’s arm broken during assault on his yacht

A woman is taking a civil action against Conor McGregor amid claims her arm was broken during an assault on his yacht. Samantha Murphy claims she was hospitalised after being attacked on Mr McGregor’s boat while it was moored off the Balearic island of Formentera last July.

Fourteen Oscar nods a ringing endorsement for Irish cinema – and it could get better

From an Irish perspective, today’s Oscar nominations could hardly have gone better, writes Paul Whitington. Our most successful haul ever was led by Banshees of Inisherin, which continued its barnstorming run through the awards season with an impressive nine nominations.

‘Nobody can behave this way and not go to prison’ – credit union manager who stole more than €875k to help save husband’s failing business is jailed

A credit union manager who stole from the organisation in an effort to help save her husband's failing business has been jailed for two years. Anne Butterly (66) stole €875,405 over seven years by four different methods.

Paschal Donohoe says he will repay businessman Michael Stone for campaign donation as he confirms breach of election rules

Blaming his benefactor for repeatedly failing to recall aid given to him at the 2020 general election, the minister told the Dáil today: “There was some recollection by my team of support being provided by Michael Stone in 2020.

Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after World No 1 appears to ignore American in Dubai

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after the world number one appeared to ignore his efforts to say hello at the Emirates Golf Club, according to reports.

Inquiry after 10 students rescued as their rowing boats capsize on River Corrib in Galway

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) has started an inquiry into a recent incident on the river Corrib where up to 10 people were rescued after their rowing craft were swept towards Galway city’s salmon weir.

Father allegedly allowed son (10) to drive car which child later crashed

A father who is alleged to have allowed his 10-year-old son drive a car which the child subsequently crashed has told a court that he will be contesting a child cruelty charge.

Marcus Sweeney warned his life was in danger over debts to organised crime figures

Former Celtic Tiger playboy Marcus Sweeney was formally warned by gardaí there was a serious threat to his life from an notorious international drugs gang, it can be revealed.

Family of Amy Fitzpatrick hand letter to Tánaiste urging Government to press Spanish authorities to help find her

The family of a Dublin teenager who went missing in Spain 15 years ago are urging the government to press Spanish authorities to help find her. Amy Fitzpatrick was aged 15 when she disappeared on New Year's Day in 2008.

Regency co-accused Jason Bonney seen ‘working on house’ 15 minutes after shooting, neighbour claims

Regency trial co-accused Jason Bonney was seen working at a house renovation around 15 minutes after the gangland murder, a neighbour has told the Special Criminal Court.

Metrolink extension for south of city back in frame in new transport plan for Greater Dublin

An extension of Metrolink to serve a wider population of south Dublin will be considered under the new transport strategy for Dublin and surrounding counties.

Cyclist knocked off her bike by truck has award cut by €4,000 because she wore no helmet

A 22-year-old cyclist, who was injured when knocked off her bike by a truck, had contributed to her own injuries by failing to wear a safety helmet, a judge has said.

UCC student centre’s dismissal of hairdresser without notice was ‘unreasonable and unlawful’

The actions of UCC student centre bosses in dismissing a hairdresser without consultation, notice pay or any mention of a redundancy payment were “entirely unreasonable” and “unlawful”, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.