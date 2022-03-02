Evening headlines: Petrol reaches €2 a litre landmark at Irish filling station; and driver who broke red light and hit baby avoids prison sentence

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Revealed: The Irish filling station where a litre of petrol broke the landmark €2 barrier today

The price of a litre of petrol in Ireland has broken the landmark €2 barrier for the first time today.

Click here to read the full story.

‘Today is a difficult day for me’, Alan Kelly steps down as Labour Party leader

Alan Kelly became emotional tonight as he stepped down as Labour Party leader.

Click here for the full story.

Eoghan McDermott accuser accepts she was at age of consent when they had physical relationship

Former 2fm presenter Eoghan McDermott has broken his silence for the first time after suddenly quitting his high-profile job with the station a year ago.

Click here for the full story.

Roman Abramovich agrees to sell Chelsea and give money towards 'all victims of the war in Ukraine'

Roman Abramovich has confirmed his decision to sell Chelsea amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Click here for the full story.

Terror intensifies: Russian forces bombard key cities as UN Assembly votes to demand Putin stops war in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly voted to demand Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops as the brutal onslaught of the country’s main cities continues.

Click here for the full story.

Van driver (42) who broke red light and hit baby in buggy avoids prison sentence

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that a one year old baby suffered a skull fracture and fractured ribs after the buggy she was in was hit by the van driven by Fred Davis (42) on June 21, 2017.

Click here for the full story.

‘Enough is enough’ – gardaí called after referee in his sixties is 'assaulted' during amateur football match in Dublin

The Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society have decided they will not be supplying officials to fixtures involving a particular amateur team after an incident at the weekend where they say a member was assaulted.

Click here for the full story.

Friend of teen alleged to have been raped by four men says she did not think she was in ‘bad state’ when they separated

A friend of a teenage girl alleged to have been raped “one after another” by four men has told a trial she did not believe her friend was in “a bad state” when they separated because otherwise she would not have left her by herself.

Click here for the full story.

The Indo Daily: Putin’s war – how the Russian dictator’s invasion of Ukraine has woken up sleepy Ireland and complacent Europe

Hotel group owned by Supermac’s founder ordered to pay Traveller family €22,000 for discriminating against them

A hotel group owned by Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh and his wife has been ordered to pay a Traveller family €22,000 in compensation for refusing them emergency homeless accommodation under a rule demanding guests produce a credit card.

Click here for the full story.

‘For a country that was so proud of defeating the Nazis, we have swapped places now’ – Wexford-based Russian photographer is ashamed and outraged

Russian-born photographer Vladimir Morozov, a resident of Wexford for the past 20 years, said he is “ashamed and outraged” by the invasion of Ukraine and could never have imagined it would ever happen.

Click here for the full story.

Four Irish babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine discharged from Kyiv maternity hospital

Arrangements have been made to ensure the safe passage of Irish babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine and their parents.

Click here for the full story.

Man accused of murdering woman (71) told garda he had committed ‘five other murders’ and was working for Kinahan cartel, court told

A man accused of murdering a 71-year-old pensioner in her home told a detective that he had committed "five other murders", was working for the Kinahan cartel and received €5,500 "for doing a murder", his trial has heard.

Click here for the full story.