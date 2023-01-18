Paschal Donohoe personally sold €1,700 of Fine Gael ‘Superdraw' tickets to businessman Michael Stone

The five Superdraw tickets sold in 2020 amounted to a donation of €334, while in 2021 Mr Stone bought 22 tickets to a donation value of €1,382, Mr Donohoe revealed.

Paul Murphy: 'I suspect there are other TDs who've had posters erected as donation and not declared’

Paschal Donohoe’s ‘Postergate’ issue is probably not the only example among politicians in the Dáil, according to Paul Murphy, who spoke after the Minister's statement.

RTÉ admits Toy Show Musical flopped at box office but insists show will run for years

RTÉ has admitted that Toy Show The Musical, the state broadcaster’s expensive and ambitious live Christmas show venture, underwhelmed at the box office.

Natalie McNally’s parents fear her killer ‘fled over the border’

The parents of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally fear her killer could have fled “over the border”. Nobody has been charged with Natalie’s murder to date.

Sligo barrister and paralympian ‘humiliated’ by refusal to let him enter Dublin restaurant with his guide dog

Sligo barrister and paracyclist Martin Gordon was with his wife and seven-year old daughter at the time. Despite telling the restaurant manager the refusal was against the law and in breach of the Equal Status Act, he was told it was their policy and they could not have a seat indoors.

Residents of Cork town vow funeral support for man found dead in home after 20 years

Residents of an Irish town where the body of a 60-year-old man lay undiscovered in his home for over 20 years have offered to fundraise for his funeral expenses.

Planned €70m Dublin Airport carpark deal referred to competition watchdog

A planned purchase by the DAA of a huge carpark beside Dublin Airport that went up for sale last year with a €70m price tag has been referred to the competition watchdog by independent Senator Gerard Craughwell.

Man accused of murdering his aunt (76) by driving over her in tractor after dispute over land

A farmer has gone on trial accused of murdering his 76-year-old aunt by driving over her in a tractor following a long-running dispute over land.

Pat Kenny says he was quizzed about his sexuality by cops probing RTE colleague’s murder

Pat Kenny has revealed that gardaí quizzed him about his sexuality while they were probing the murder of his RTÉ colleague, set designer Charles Self in the 1980s.

WATCH: Dublin performers have ‘magical moment’ with audience despite fire alarm going off during show

Weather Ireland: Schools at risk of closure as Met Éireann extends weather warning to all counties

Schools across the country are at risk of closure on Thursday as the icy grip maintains its hold. Met Éireann has extended a status yellow ice warning to all counties, effective until 12 noon tomorrow.

Kerry man died as result of ‘horrific wounds’ consistent with a prongs of teleporter, inquest hears

Anthony O’Mahony suffered five penetrative wounds right through his body, inflicted by teleporter prongs, which led to his death in Ballyduff in April 2017, an inquest into his death heard this week.

Pensioner (88) who drove over woman after mistaking accelerator for brake is spared jail

An elderly woman who drove over a pedestrian who was walking behind her car has been given a one year suspended sentence.

Gardaí took steps to have graphic footage of aftermath of Regency shooting removed from YouTube, Gerard Hutch trial hears

Gardaí had to take steps to have graphic footage of the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting removed from YouTube, the Special Criminal Court has heard.