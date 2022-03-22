Evening headlines: One of four men accused of raping girl (17) ‘one after another’ told gardaí she was very drunk and crying but did not tell them to stop, trial hears

Here are the top stories of the evening from Independent.ie

One of four men accused of raping girl ‘one after another’ told gardaí she was drunk and crying but did not tell them to stop, trial hears



The four men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the then 17-year-old girl at a location in the midlands on December 27, 2016.

Ireland’s Covid surge down to ‘brutal’ lifting of restrictions ‘from too much to too few’ says WHO chief

23,702 new cases reported today with 1,338 Covid patients hospitalised, 61 of whom are in ICU.

Zelensky claims there's 'nothing left' of Mariupol

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine's president has warned there was "nothing left" of the city of Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombardment.

Police say dog that killed toddler was ‘only with family a week’

Neighbours in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, spoke of their shock after the 17-month-old died in hospital of her injuries following Monday afternoon’s attack.

'I tried to hide it until I eventually couldn’t go any further’

Kilkenny legend Richie Power has opened up on the gambling problem which "took hold" of him during his playing career and how he managed to put a stop to the "long, lonely road" which addiction was leading him down.

Whistleblower accused Coveney and Kenny of ‘political interference’ in Department of Agriculture criminal probes

A whistleblower has accused Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny of “political interference” to frustrate criminal investigations into farmers and pharmacists by the Department of Agriculture.

Mum speaks out as man who threatened to pour acid in her face is sentenced

A man who threatened to pour acid in the face of a woman he met over a dating app has been described as “a monster” by the victim.

Michael Healy-Rae and Leo Varadkar have heated exchange in the Dáil

Girl who suffered catastrophic brain injury when she was knocked down by speeding doctor awarded €3m

A girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when a car driven by a doctor struck her at a pedestrian crossing has settled a High Court action for almost €3m.

Luas security man who rode child’s bicycle on tram platform loses unfair dismissal claim

A Luas security man who rode a child’s bicycle for 11 minutes, weaving in and out of awaiting passengers on a tram platform, has lost his claim of unfair dismissal.

‘We’ll give him the send-off he deserves’

The family of Pierre Zakrzewski, the Irish photojournalist killed in Ukraine last week, has been have offered their thanks to everyone who helped them bring his body home to Dublin.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla to begin royal visit to Ireland tomorrow

Their visit to Waterford and Tipperary is expected to deliver a multi-million-euro tourism bonanza for the south-east.