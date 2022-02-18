Evening headlines: Nphet says Covid measures in schools can be dropped; All-Ireland club winner 'intimately involved' in planning ATM thefts

Nphet recommend removal of Covid-19 measures in schools and childcare settings including physical distancing and pods

The full removal of Covid-19 measures in schools and childcare settings including physical distancing and pods has been recommended by Nphet while Covid-19 testing is no longer needed for the under-55s, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

Three-time All-Ireland club winner found guilty of involvement with gang that stole hundreds of thousands of euro from ATMs

The Special Criminal Court has found that a GAA club All-Ireland winner was involved with a cross-border gang that stole hundreds of thousands of euro by using stolen diggers to pull ATMs from walls.

Irish sprinter Leon Reid sentenced for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine

Irish Olympian Leon Reid has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used for criminal activity by a major drugs supplier who was producing crack cocaine.

Special needs assistants to receive pay boost after 16 years in the job

Special needs assistants are set to be paid €1,100 more after 16 years in their job. The top rate on their pay scale is set to rise from €41,090 to €42,190, following a ballot.

People whose Covid infection was confirmed via antigen testing face issues in getting recovery certs

People whose Covid infection was confirmed via antigen testing — because the PCR service was overwhelmed last Christmas — are finding it impossible to get a Covid recovery cert.

MCD lost out on estimated revenues of €20m

Concert promoters, MCD last year lost out on estimated revenues of €20m through the refund of 300,000 concert tickets to music fans. That is according to CEO, Denis Desmond who said “it is great to be back open”.

Nuns to offer rooms in abandoned Wexford school for €275 a month

The Mercy sisters are looking to offer rooms in an abandoned school in Wexford for rent for €275 a month.

Ross Hutch denied bail as he is accused of slashing the face of his ex-partner’s boyfriend

A man accused of slashing the face of his ex-partner's boyfriend with a knife and later assaulting his then girlfriend has been refused bail.

Russian embassy contacted as mystery surrounds death of two sperm whales off the Donegal coast

Two sperm whales have died and been found along two separate stretches of the Donegal coast just hours apart in rough seas this week. The Irish ORCA organisation has written to the Russian Embassy in Ireland to enquire if their navy used military sonar off the north coast of Ireland in recent weeks.

‘Climb your stairs, climb the local mountain, but do join in because it’s for a great cause’

Irish singer Imelda May is the latest celebrity to give her backing to Charlie Bird’s Croagh Patrick climb challenge.

Flooding at Drains Bay as Storm Eunice hits Irish shores