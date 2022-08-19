Evening headlines: Notorious criminal sought by gardaí over alleged assault; New video shows Finland PM dancing with man in nightclub

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A manhunt is underway today for one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals who allegedly badly assaulted a well-known legal professional and then stole his car.
An infant boy has died following a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon this morning. Gardaí have confirmed that a jeep collided with the boy shortly after 9am.
A number of Ryanair passengers who could not board a flight back to Ireland from the Canaries as planned on Thursday, are still trying to get home. The flight from Fuerteventura to Dublin was interrupted before take-off because a member of the cabin crew became unwell.
The bodies of two sisters discovered inside their apartment in Sydney in June have been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the country they fled from as asylum seekers. Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) were found dead inside their Canterbury home on June 7 by police.
A retired garda sergeant has been told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) doesn’t have the authority to rule on a pension dispute dating back to the early 1990s.
Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player. The former Manchester United manager, 80, spoke about his relationship at the club with Giggs, who is on trial charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.
Health authorities in Ireland the rest of Europe have been given permission to change the way the monkeypox vaccine is administered in order to allow more people be vaccinated.
Survivors of child sexual abuse have said they are devastated after a decision by the DPP not to prosecute the 25 case complaints made to gardaí relating to retired medical consultant Michael Shine.