Evening headlines: Notorious criminal sought by gardaí over alleged assault; New video shows Finland PM dancing with man in nightclub

Notorious criminal sought by gardaí in connection with alleged assault of well-known legal professional

A manhunt is underway today for one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals who allegedly badly assaulted a well-known legal professional and then stole his car.

Infant dies following collision with jeep in Co Roscommon

An infant boy has died following a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon this morning. Gardaí have confirmed that a jeep collided with the boy shortly after 9am.

New video emerges of Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing with a man in a nightclub

Ryanair forced to reduce capacity on Canaries to Dublin flight because staff member became ill

A number of Ryanair passengers who could not board a flight back to Ireland from the Canaries as planned on Thursday, are still trying to get home. The flight from Fuerteventura to Dublin was interrupted before take-off because a member of the cabin crew became unwell.

Bodies of Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney repatriated to country they fled from as asylum seekers

The bodies of two sisters discovered inside their apartment in Sydney in June have been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the country they fled from as asylum seekers. Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) were found dead inside their Canterbury home on June 7 by police.

Department of Justice argues former garda can’t take case at the WRC in pension row

A retired garda sergeant has been told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) doesn’t have the authority to rule on a pension dispute dating back to the early 1990s.

Manchester United’s Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs

Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player. The former Manchester United manager, 80, spoke about his relationship at the club with Giggs, who is on trial charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

New method of giving monkeypox jab will allow more people be vaccinated

Health authorities in Ireland the rest of Europe have been given permission to change the way the monkeypox vaccine is administered in order to allow more people be vaccinated.

Survivors of child sexual abuse devastated after decision not to prosecute 25 cases relating to Michael Shine

Survivors of child sexual abuse have said they are devastated after a decision by the DPP not to prosecute the 25 case complaints made to gardaí relating to retired medical consultant Michael Shine.

Ground explodes underneath man after he hits gas line with pile driver