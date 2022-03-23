Evening headlines: 'No need’ for new restrictions, says Holohan; Sandra Boyd's brother appears in court charged with possession of semi-automatic pistol

Here are the top stories of the evening from Independent.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Government there is currently no need to re-introduce restrictions despite the recent surge of new Covid-19 cases.
A Dublin man has been charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol after his sister was fatally shot in what a court heard was a “heartbreaking tragedy”.
The 33-year-old was detained in west Dublin yesterday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000.
The United States government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Outspoken TD Michael Healy-Rae joined Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline today to discuss his comment to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, telling him to “go with the airy fairies”; Healy-Rae said it referred to something that is “nonsensical”.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has sent a proposal to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining the details of a new group to oversee Covid strategy.
Jozef Puska (31) is facing trial by judge and jury in the Central Criminal Court after the DPP formally directed on the charge two weeks ago.
A woman who walked into doors and smashed her front teeth has been awarded more than €16,500 damages.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, has warned against moves by the UK parliament to introducing new visa requirements for non-Irish EU citizens travelling from the Republic into the North.
A garda who claimed a work experience student at a hotel “smirked at” him and made his family cut their breakfast short because he was a foreign national has had his discrimination complaint rejected.
The joint UK/Irish bid to host Euro 2028 now faces competition as Russia, despite being an international pariah banned by UEFA and FIFA, have made an audacious bid to host the finals.
A mother-of-three spat in a garda’s face and claimed she had Covid-19 when he arrested a friend of hers on suspicion of having drugs on the street.