Evening headlines: 'No need’ for new restrictions, says Holohan; Sandra Boyd's brother appears in court charged with possession of semi-automatic pistol

Tony Holohan says there is currently ‘no need’ for new Covid-19 restrictions despite surge in cases

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Government there is currently no need to re-introduce restrictions despite the recent surge of new Covid-19 cases.

Sandra Boyd's brother appears in court charged with possession of semi-automatic pistol

A Dublin man has been charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol after his sister was fatally shot in what a court heard was a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

Conor McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving and has €170k Bentley temporarily seized

The 33-year-old was detained in west Dublin yesterday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000.

US has determined Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Blinken says

The United States government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Michael Healy-Rae goes on RTÉ’s Liveline to defend his use of phrase ‘airy fairies’ in Dáil row with Leo Varadkar

Outspoken TD Michael Healy-Rae joined Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline today to discuss his comment to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, telling him to “go with the airy fairies”; Healy-Rae said it referred to something that is “nonsensical”.

New Covid-19 advice group to replace Nphet ‘imminently’ as daily cases surge to 21,098

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has sent a proposal to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining the details of a new group to oversee Covid strategy.

Gardaí ask for more time to prepare book of evidence as Ashling Murphy murder accused Jozef Puska appears in court

Jozef Puska (31) is facing trial by judge and jury in the Central Criminal Court after the DPP formally directed on the charge two weeks ago.

€16,500 for woman who walked into doors at workplace and smashed her front teeth

A woman who walked into doors and smashed her front teeth has been awarded more than €16,500 damages.

Coveney anger at UK plans that would force foreign tourists in Ireland to get a visa to enter the North

Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, has warned against moves by the UK parliament to introducing new visa requirements for non-Irish EU citizens travelling from the Republic into the North.

Garda who said ‘smirking’ waitress asked him to leave table before he finished meal loses discrimination case

A garda who claimed a work experience student at a hotel “smirked at” him and made his family cut their breakfast short because he was a foreign national has had his discrimination complaint rejected.

Ireland/UK bid for Euro 2028 faces shock challenge as Russia and Turkey express interest

The joint UK/Irish bid to host Euro 2028 now faces competition as Russia, despite being an international pariah banned by UEFA and FIFA, have made an audacious bid to host the finals.

Mum spat in face of garda and said she had Covid-19

A mother-of-three spat in a garda’s face and claimed she had Covid-19 when he arrested a friend of hers on suspicion of having drugs on the street.



