Evening headlines: Nine-try Ireland wallop Scotland to claim U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam; and warning of ‘third World War’ if negotiations with Putin fail

Tributes have been paid to Sandra Boyd (36) who suffered a fatal gunshot wound following the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third World War” if talks with Vladimir Putin fail to achieve peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Government is expected to begin the process of moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish host families next month, but vacant properties will be used in the first instance.
A man who was sexually abused as a child in St John Ambulance hopes he will soon finally get to see his alleged attacker in court.
One morning in 1950, five-year-old Ann McVeigh was woken by one of the nuns looking after her at a children’s home and taken on a journey that would change her life forever.
Grand Slam deciders are supposed to be nervy affairs, but from start to finish, this ruthless Ireland U-20 team looked every bit the champion side that they now are.
On the second anniversary of our world being struck down by Covid, we recall the lives of loved ones who fell victim to the virus in all 32 counties.