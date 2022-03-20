Evening headlines: Nine-try Ireland wallop Scotland to claim U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam; and warning of ‘third World War’ if negotiations with Putin fail

The Ireland team celebrate with the U20 Six Nations championship trophy at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Gardai believe innocent mother-of-five Sandra Boyd (36) may have been accidentally shot dead in Finglas

Tributes have been paid to Sandra Boyd (36) who suffered a fatal gunshot wound following the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Zelensky predicts ‘third World War’ if negotiations with Putin fail

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third World War” if talks with Vladimir Putin fail to achieve peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Government expects to begin pairing Ukrainian refugees with Irish host families within weeks

The Government is expected to begin the process of moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish host families next month, but vacant properties will be used in the first instance.

‘I was robbed of my childhood. It is time for them to finally face up to what happened’

A man who was sexually abused as a child in St John Ambulance hopes he will soon finally get to see his alleged attacker in court.

'Russians killed my nine-year-old sister while we waved white flags,' says Ukrainian civilian

‘I forgive those who sent me to Australia’, says Irish woman taken away from her family when she was five years old

One morning in 1950, five-year-old Ann McVeigh was woken by one of the nuns looking after her at a children’s home and taken on a journey that would change her life forever.

Nine-try Ireland wallop Scotland to claim U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in style

Grand Slam deciders are supposed to be nervy affairs, but from start to finish, this ruthless Ireland U-20 team looked every bit the champion side that they now are.

Covid Stories: Remembering lives lost in 32 counties

On the second anniversary of our world being struck down by Covid, we recall the lives of loved ones who fell victim to the virus in all 32 counties.