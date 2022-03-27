Evening headlines: Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars; and Shane Murphy died ‘after trying to protect father during frenzied knife attack’

Well-known pitch and putter Shane Murphy (27) whose body was found in the family home in Carrigaline, Co. Cork (Photo: Provision)

Champion pitch and putt star Shane Murphy (27) died ‘after trying to protect father during frenzied knife attack’

A champion pitch and putt star died from multiple stab wounds to the chest after apparently trying to protect his elderly father during a frenzied early morning knife attack.

Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars in season finale

Jockey Nina Carberry and her professional dance partner Pasquale La Rocca were awarded the Glittererball trophy after winning the 2022 series of Dancing With The Stars.

Hottest day of year could be today but freezing conditions to return this week

Freezing cold conditions are just around the corner, with Met Éireann predicting temperatures are to plummet to as low as -3 by Thursday night as the weather is set for a turn.

Three baby goats stolen just two days after being born

Three newborn pygmy goats have been stolen by what is believed to be an organised gang who are trading the popular cute animals valued at up to €600.

Covid hospitalisations reach 14-month high as 1,569 in hospital with virus

There are 1,569 people in hospital with Covid-19 this afternoon, the highest figure in 14 months, latest Department of Health figures show.

Man arrested following fire at Dublin hostel

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a fire at a hostel for homeless people in Dublin’s city centre in which a number of people were injured, one seriously.

Gardaí seek help in tracing missing girl (17) last seen in Wexford

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gessica Batulescu.

Disaster for Dublin as defeat to Monaghan sends Dessie Farrell's men down to Division Two

In a dramatic finale in Clones, Jack McCarron stepped up deep into injury time to land a free from 40 metres after substitute Andrew Woods had been fouled to condemn Dublin to Division 2.

Woman held and suspected gun seized by police probing Belfast security alert

A woman has been arrested and a suspected gun seized by police investigating a security alert that led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from an event in north Belfast.