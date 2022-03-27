Evening headlines: Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars; and Shane Murphy died ‘after trying to protect father during frenzied knife attack’

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.
A champion pitch and putt star died from multiple stab wounds to the chest after apparently trying to protect his elderly father during a frenzied early morning knife attack.
Jockey Nina Carberry and her professional dance partner Pasquale La Rocca were awarded the Glittererball trophy after winning the 2022 series of Dancing With The Stars.
Freezing cold conditions are just around the corner, with Met Éireann predicting temperatures are to plummet to as low as -3 by Thursday night as the weather is set for a turn.
Three newborn pygmy goats have been stolen by what is believed to be an organised gang who are trading the popular cute animals valued at up to €600.
There are 1,569 people in hospital with Covid-19 this afternoon, the highest figure in 14 months, latest Department of Health figures show.
A man in his 30s has been arrested following a fire at a hostel for homeless people in Dublin’s city centre in which a number of people were injured, one seriously.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gessica Batulescu.
In a dramatic finale in Clones, Jack McCarron stepped up deep into injury time to land a free from 40 metres after substitute Andrew Woods had been fouled to condemn Dublin to Division 2.
A woman has been arrested and a suspected gun seized by police investigating a security alert that led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from an event in north Belfast.