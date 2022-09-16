| 16.1°C Dublin

Evening headlines: New hike in bin charges to hit 140,000 households; and UK court hears two women sexually assaulted in queue for Queen Elizabeth lying in State

Here are some of this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Budget 2023: How possible measures could impact people earning under €60,000 a year

We take a look at the income tax cuts, child benefit increases, energy reliefs and other proposals on the table ahead of September 27. What is in store for families and individuals earning under €60,000 a year?

Two women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see Queen lying in State’, court told

Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind, as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.

New hike in bin charges to hit 140,000 households

Another hike in bin charges is on the way. The waste collection division of semi-state Bord na Móna has imposed its second price rise this year on its thousands of customers.

Garth Brooks week 2: Dublin's O’Connell Street looks more like Nashville as scores of fans again descend on the city

With three massively successful shows under his buckled belt, Brooks stages his penultimate gig tonight – and fans hope it will be every bit as good as they are expecting.

New Covid vaccines to protect against latest Omicron variants to be rolled out as booster jabs next month

New Covid-19 vaccines which protect against strains of the Omicron variant are to be added to the booster jab roll out here from next month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

‘I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter' - David Beckham queues for hours to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state

David Beckham joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state at 2am today, and appeared emotional as he approached her coffin after a 13-hour wait. The former football star had joined thousands more people in the five-mile long queue.

Man who claims he was sexually abused by a Catholic priest settles High Court damages action for €350,000

In his judgement on Friday Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement of the now 60-year-old man's personal injuries claim, against The Sacred Heart Missionary Education Trust and his alleged abuser.

Gardaí told nine-week-old baby with critical injuries ‘fell down stairs’

Gardaí and emergency services were told a nine-week-old baby girl who is fighting for her life “fell down the stairs”. The infant, from Louth, is currently critically ill at Dublin’s Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Progress for MetroLink as planning application for new Dublin rail line to be lodged by end of month

Official notices to be published tomorrow say full details of the application for the mainly underground rail line in Dublin will be made public online from September 29.

Donegal man bit bouncer and gave another a black eye during drinking binge after football match

A Co Donegal man bit a bouncer and gave another a black eye after going on a drinking-binge following a football match.

Significant concerns raised over new road for 142-bed ‘destination hotel’ on Howth peninsula

Fingal County Council has raised “significant concerns” over plans to construct a new road to serve a new 142-bedroom ‘destination’ hotel for Howth in north Dublin.

Lobby groups call on government to eliminate tax on newspapers in Budget 2023

In a joint presentation, the representative groups for national and regional newspapers set out the challenges being faced by the industry and called for VAT on newspapers and digital subscriptions to be eliminated to 0pc in the forthcoming Budget.

‘People think of a hospice as a sad, dark place, but it is very lively and positive’: Woman flies coffee to Aran Islands for hospice fundraiser

A woman’s charity event for her local hospice is set for take-off, as she helps to fly coffee out to the Aran Islands for Ireland’s biggest coffee morning.

