Evening headlines: Nearly one in six accommodation pledges for Ukrainian refugees withdrawn; vigils held for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

As hundreds of people gathered at the Dáil this evening to show their solidarity and shock at the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo, the atmosphere was one of deep sorrow, grief and anger.
It took Leinster two legs to assert their dominance, but as soon as they clicked into gear, Connacht were powerless to stop them marching into the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.
A Co Down woman has warned of the dangers of travelling abroad for plastic surgery after an operation in Turkey left her needing emergency treatment.
The €118.84m overtime bill makes up 50pc of the HSE’s overall overtime bill of €237.9m for 2021.
It does not cover non-HSE staff, including those working in nursing homes and hospices. A separate document relating to them is not finalised.
More than half of the people who pledged accommodation to incoming Ukrainian refugees have either changed their minds or are uncontactable so far, the Irish Red Cross (IRC) have said.
A film crew is expected to be joining the couple at the Invictus Games as part of filming for a Netflix series called Heart Of Invictus