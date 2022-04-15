Evening headlines: Nearly one in six accommodation pledges for Ukrainian refugees withdrawn; vigils held for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Savannah McCafferty from Sligo at the vigil in Sligo town for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Here are the main news headlines this evening.

Large crowds gather at vigils in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

As hundreds of people gathered at the Dáil this evening to show their solidarity and shock at the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo, the atmosphere was one of deep sorrow, grief and anger.

Crowds gather for vigil of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Dublin

Rampant Leinster obliterate Connacht to book place in quarter-finals of Champions Cup

It took Leinster two legs to assert their dominance, but as soon as they clicked into gear, Connacht were powerless to stop them marching into the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Down woman underwent emergency treatment after botched surgery in Turkey

A Co Down woman has warned of the dangers of travelling abroad for plastic surgery after an operation in Turkey left her needing emergency treatment.

Four junior doctors each received overtime payments in excess of €150,000 last year

The €118.84m overtime bill makes up 50pc of the HSE’s overall overtime bill of €237.9m for 2021.

Explainer: Full guidelines for the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment

It does not cover non-HSE staff, including those working in nursing homes and hospices. A separate document relating to them is not finalised.

Nearly one in six accommodation pledges for incoming Ukranian refugees have been withdrawn

More than half of the people who pledged accommodation to incoming Ukrainian refugees have either changed their minds or are uncontactable so far, the Irish Red Cross (IRC) have said.

Funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were killed in Sligo to take place at the same time on Easter Monday



Film crew expected to join Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games

A film crew is expected to be joining the couple at the Invictus Games as part of filming for a Netflix series called Heart Of Invictus