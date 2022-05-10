Evening headlines: Mother of two found dead after being stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied knife attack; and a record award of €329,000 for unfair dismissal

Gardai and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin after the body of a a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances. Pic Garrett White/ Collins Photos

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Mother of two (50s) found dead after being stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied knife attack at her home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was killed in a frenzied knife attack at her home in Ballymun Co Dublin.

Retired pensioners are some of the ‘wealthier cohorts’ as they own homes without a mortgage

As around 84pc of older people own their own homes without a mortgage, older people using their pensions to pay rent is a “relatively new phenomenon”, according to a senior Department of Housing official.

Woman (24) with cerebral palsy who sued Coombe Hospital over circumstances of her birth settles case for €10.75m

A 24-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her birth at The Coombe Hospital, Dublin, has settled her High Court action for €10.75m.

Sales executive gets record award of €329,000 for unfair dismissal after he was sacked over bullying allegations

The award, which was revealed in a judgment published this morning, i s understood to be the largest ever made by the Workplace Relations Commission, and more than double the previous record award.

Boyfriend of Donegal teen (17) killed in road crash pays heartbreaking tribute to his ‘beautiful guardian angel’

Charlotte Kelly (17), of Letterkenny, Co Donegal, passed away yesterday evening in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle collision near Carrigart, Co Donegal, on Sunday, May 1.

CAB raids well-known Dublin car dealership suspected to owe huge sums to exiled Kinahan kingpin

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out searches today of a well-known west Dublin car dealership, where the owner is understood to be under serious financial pressure from exiled Kinahan cartel boss Liam Byrne.

Wagatha Christie: Peter Andre managed ‘just five minutes of sex’ with Rebekah Vardy who said he had ‘the smallest trouser equipment’ I've ever seen, libel trial hears

The barrister read excerpts from the article, in which it was claimed Mr Andre had managed "just five minutes of sex with Rebekah" and in which she said he had "the smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen" that was like a "miniature chipolata".

Former solicitor for Nolan Transport consents to judgment against him for €6.9m over alleged misappropriation of pension funds

Nolan Transport's former solicitor Ciaran Desmond has consented to judgment against him for €6.9m over the alleged misappropriation of their pension funds, the High Court heard.

Fundraiser to help children buy home after losing both their parents within months hits €355k mark

A fundraising campaign to help four Kerry boys buy their family home after losing both their parents within months has raised €355,000 in less than two weeks and has received a substantial boost with a donation of €10,000 from a US company in recent days.