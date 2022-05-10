Evening headlines: Mother of two found dead after being stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied knife attack; and a record award of €329,000 for unfair dismissal

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was killed in a frenzied knife attack at her home in Ballymun Co Dublin.
As around 84pc of older people own their own homes without a mortgage, older people using their pensions to pay rent is a “relatively new phenomenon”, according to a senior Department of Housing official.
A 24-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her birth at The Coombe Hospital, Dublin, has settled her High Court action for €10.75m.
The award, which was revealed in a judgment published this morning, i s understood to be the largest ever made by the Workplace Relations Commission, and more than double the previous record award.
Charlotte Kelly (17), of Letterkenny, Co Donegal, passed away yesterday evening in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle collision near Carrigart, Co Donegal, on Sunday, May 1.
Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out searches today of a well-known west Dublin car dealership, where the owner is understood to be under serious financial pressure from exiled Kinahan cartel boss Liam Byrne.
The barrister read excerpts from the article, in which it was claimed Mr Andre had managed "just five minutes of sex with Rebekah" and in which she said he had "the smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen" that was like a "miniature chipolata".
Nolan Transport's former solicitor Ciaran Desmond has consented to judgment against him for €6.9m over the alleged misappropriation of their pension funds, the High Court heard.
A fundraising campaign to help four Kerry boys buy their family home after losing both their parents within months has raised €355,000 in less than two weeks and has received a substantial boost with a donation of €10,000 from a US company in recent days.