Evening headlines: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for ‘low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions’; Gangland murder victim named

The victim of last night's murder in Clondalkin in Dublin has been named locally as Cormac Berkeley.
Met Éireann has issued two nationwide Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions.
Friends of Christina Anderson were worried about her state of mind in the weeks and days before she stabbed a man to death after he had parked in her parking space, the Central Criminal Court heard today.
A 42-year-old woman who “indiscriminately” stole from and desecrated graves has narrowly avoided being sent to jail.
An Irishman has been arrested following the discovery of part of a man’s body inside a suitcase in a street rubbish container in Barcelona.
Dublin Airport management has refused a Ryanair request that it open all security lanes at Terminal 1 throughout the Christmas period.
“The first shot was enough to kill him but they just kept on firing,” said one source close to the cross-border gang.
St Thomas’ clash with Dunloy will throw in at 1.30 on Sunday, December 18th while the much-anticipated clash between Ballyhale Shamrock and Ballygunner – a rematch of this year’s All-Ireland final – is down for 3.30pm.