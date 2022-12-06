Evening headlines: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for ‘low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions’; Gangland murder victim named

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Dublin shootings: Gangland murder victim named; Mr Flashy associate survives as he’s shot in buttocks and arm

The victim of last night's murder in Clondalkin in Dublin has been named locally as Cormac Berkeley.

Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for ‘low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions’

Met Éireann has issued two nationwide Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions.

Friends of woman who stabbed man to death after he parked in her space worried about her state of mind, court hears

Friends of Christina Anderson were worried about her state of mind in the weeks and days before she stabbed a man to death after he had parked in her parking space, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Woman who stole from graves in act of ‘pure evil’ is spared jail

A 42-year-old woman who “indiscriminately” stole from and desecrated graves has narrowly avoided being sent to jail.

Irishman arrested in Spain after man’s torso found in suitcase in rubbish bin

An Irishman has been arrested following the discovery of part of a man’s body inside a suitcase in a street rubbish container in Barcelona.

Dublin Airport refuses Ryanair call for all security lanes to be open for Christmas rush

Dublin Airport management has refused a Ryanair request that it open all security lanes at Terminal 1 throughout the Christmas period.

‘Expect a bloodbath’ as those loyal to Mark Lovell seek revenge for his murder

“The first shot was enough to kill him but they just kept on firing,” said one source close to the cross-border gang.

GAA schedule All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals for same date as World Cup final

St Thomas’ clash with Dunloy will throw in at 1.30 on Sunday, December 18th while the much-anticipated clash between Ballyhale Shamrock and Ballygunner – a rematch of this year’s All-Ireland final – is down for 3.30pm.