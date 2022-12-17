Evening headlines: Met Éireann issues new ice warning for 22 counties; family-owned pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
Met Éireann have issued a fresh yellow weather warning for 22 counties this afternoon as it warns that untreated roads and paths are likely to be treacherous after showers of freezing rain, sleet and snow.
A family-owned pharmacy in Mayo reopened this morning despite a truck ploughing through the front window in the early hours after skidding on ice.
The new Government Cabinet is taking shape after Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has been elected as Taoiseach for a second time. Mr Varadkar received 87 votes as he rotates office with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
A father-of-five charged over a €600,000 cannabis seizure in the Rathcoole area of Dublin has been released on bail.
A woman has died following a crush at a concert in the UK. Nigerian artist Asake said he is "devastated" and "overwhelmed with grief" after a woman died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.
Plans for the €100m rejuvenation of one of the country’s best known shopping centres, St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, are revealed for the first time.
Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the murder of Owen Maughan, almost nine years after his death.
A total of 90 people have been in prison for more than a year without being convicted of any crime, new figures have revealed. They are among 723 inmates currently held on remand pending trial in Irish prisons, 22 of whom have now been behind bars for over two years.