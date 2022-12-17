Evening headlines: Met Éireann issues new ice warning for 22 counties; family-owned pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it

Snow in the Dublin Mountains as the cold weather continues.

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues new ice warning for 22 counties as Sunday is set to end big freeze

Met Éireann have issued a fresh yellow weather warning for 22 counties this afternoon as it warns that untreated roads and paths are likely to be treacherous after showers of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Family-owned pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it in the early hours of the morning

A family-owned pharmacy in Mayo reopened this morning despite a truck ploughing through the front window in the early hours after skidding on ice.

New Cabinet taking shape as Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar elected as Taoiseach for a second time

The new Government Cabinet is taking shape after Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has been elected as Taoiseach for a second time. Mr Varadkar received 87 votes as he rotates office with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Father-of-five charged over €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin released on bail

A father-of-five charged over a €600,000 cannabis seizure in the Rathcoole area of Dublin has been released on bail.

Woman dies after crush at Asake concert in Brixton

A woman has died following a crush at a concert in the UK. Nigerian artist Asake said he is "devastated" and "overwhelmed with grief" after a woman died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

New €100m rejuvenation plan for St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre would add two storeys

Plans for the €100m rejuvenation of one of the country’s best known shopping centres, St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, are revealed for the first time.

Gardaí issue renewed appeal for information over murder of Owen Maughan in Mayo

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the murder of Owen Maughan, almost nine years after his death.

Ninety people detained in the Irish prison system for more than a year without being convicted of any crime

A total of 90 people have been in prison for more than a year without being convicted of any crime, new figures have revealed. They are among 723 inmates currently held on remand pending trial in Irish prisons, 22 of whom have now been behind bars for over two years.