Evening headlines: Meath man missing in Los Angeles has been found dead; Michael Lynn tells trial he saw gay prisoner beheaded

Poster for Gary Reilly from Co. Meath who had been missing in LA

Meath man Gary Reilly (28) who was missing in Los Angeles has been found dead

Gary Reilly (28), from Ballinlough, between Kells and Oldcastle, was last seen on a midnight bus on May 5 travelling from Bakersfield to LA in California, a journey of two hours’ length.

Roscrea landlord, who was filmed pinning a man to a wall, reveals plans to contest local elections as an Independent candidate

A landlord who featured in a controversial video, where he pinned a man to a wall with an iron bar in one of his properties, intends to run in the 2024 local elections as an Independent candidate.

‘Einstein was right again' - scientists produce first image of supermassive black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy

The supermassive black hole which scientists suspected lay at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy has been pictured by a global team of scientists.

State ‘considering its position’ after father’s conviction for sexual assault of daughter in bed is quashed

The State is “considering its position” after a 40-year-old father who had denied "intentionally" sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter as she slept in his bed had his conviction quashed on appeal

Drunk father threw son (12) against metal bed frame when boy tried to stop him beating his pregnant mother

A man who threw his son against a metal bed frame when the young boy tried to stop his father attacking his pregnant mother has been remanded in custody pending sentence.

Michael Lynn tells his trial he saw gay prisoner beheaded by other inmates while in jail awaiting extradition from Brazil

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has told his multi-million euro theft trial that while in jail awaiting extradition from Brazil he saw a prisoner beheaded by other inmates.

Glass factory worker who was struck by several sheets of glass which fell from trolley awarded €120,000

A glass factory worker who sustained injuries to his lower limbs in a work accident has been awarded €120,000 by the High Court.

Revealed: How flooding could hit 8,500 buildings in Dublin by 2100 if climate crisis is not averted

The 3D visualisation of central Dublin shows that over 8,500 buildings will be flooded to an average depth of 1.7 meters by the end of the century if no further action is taken to mitigate the risks of global heating.

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion ready for Eurovision semi-final tonight as she shares advice from Derry Girls and Dana

The 23-year-old told of the sage advice she received from Louis Walsh and Dana, and being honoured with a “Brooke special” pizza in her home town.

Church has 'not interfered in the last three years when 21,000 abortions were recorded’, says minister

There have been approximately 21,000 abortions in Ireland over the last three years since terminations became legal – and the Catholic Church has not interfered in any of them.