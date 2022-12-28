Evening headlines: Meat worker who injured back lifting bag of pork awarded €365,000 in damages; DJ Gareth O’Callaghan in hospital after ‘freak accident’

The High Court has awarded €365,000 in damages to a Co Tipperary man who has been left unable to work after injuring his back in a workplace accident.
Radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan is in hospital after what his wife described as a “freak accident”.
Trainer Henry de Bromhead paid a touching tribute to his late son Jack after the race named in his honour at Leopardstown today.
A Waterford-based family said they are "overwhelmed" at the outpouring of support for their 17-year-old daughter who now requires extensive jaw reconstruction including bone grafts after she was struck by a car while cycling home from school.
Two friends who left a man they met on a Wexford street with a fractured jaw and a broken leg escaped from the Circuit Court without being sent to prison.
Primary schools will spend more time teaching foreign languages and wellbeing, and less time teaching religion, under planned changes to the curriculum.
A senior PSNI officer is to appear in court charged with offences, including drink-driving, that are connected to an incident on Christmas Eve.
Friends of a man who lost his elderly father and his home just before Christmas in a house fire as he was shopping have raised over €11,000 in aid.