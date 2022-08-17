Evening headlines: Man with knife seen running away after fatal stabbing of Irishman in London; Galway street cleaners win €5.5m Lotto jackpot

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie

Man with knife seen running away after fatal stabbing of Irishman (87) in London

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Irishman Thomas O’Halloran (87) in London have released images of man they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.

Former Fianna Fáil councillor charged with harassing young woman in Cork

A former Fianna Fáil councillor has been charged with harassing a young woman in Cork.

Gardaí search area outside Killarney in connection with brutal murder of grandmother Miriam Burns

Gardaí are today searching an area outside Killarney near an old holy well in connection with the brutal murder of grandmother Miriam Burns (75).

HSE says 6,000 at risk of monkeypox virus but just 600 will get vaccine in first phase of roll out

Around 6,000 people in Ireland may be at “heightened risk” of monkeypox infection but limited supplies of vaccines mean the rollout to reduce the chance of infection will be confined to only 600 in the first phase, the HSE said today.

Galway street cleaners clean up with €5.5m Lotto jackpot win

A group of Galway City Council street cleaners are Ireland’s newest millionaires after winning the Lotto jackpot worth €5,541,001.

Controversial 10-storey ‘build to rent’ apartment scheme in Dublin 4 gets the green light

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for contentious plans for a 10-storey 'build to rent' apartment scheme in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Cow climbs on to farmer's roof and pulls down electric cables

Wexford couple living in a tent feel they have been let down by system

The parents of two young children in the Enniscorthy area of County Wexford have appealed to the local authority to help house them and prevent them from having to continue living in a tent in local woods.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar describes Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy who hid property sales to local authorities as ‘top class’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described under fire Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy as “top class” amid the controversy over the junior minister’s failure to declare properties he sold to local authorities.

Dessie Farrell to continue as Dublin senior football manager for another two years

Dessie Farrell will remain in charge of the Dublin senior footballers for another two years after GAA chiefs in the capital extended his term in the Dublin hot-seat.

Dublin mother spared jail after kicking garda in the stomach as officers tried to break up brawl

A Dublin mother, who kicked a garda in the stomach as the officer and her colleagues tried to break up a street brawl, has been spared jail.