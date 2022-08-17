Evening headlines: Man with knife seen running away after fatal stabbing of Irishman in London; Galway street cleaners win €5.5m Lotto jackpot

Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Irishman Thomas O’Halloran (87) in London have released images of man they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.
A former Fianna Fáil councillor has been charged with harassing a young woman in Cork.
Gardaí are today searching an area outside Killarney near an old holy well in connection with the brutal murder of grandmother Miriam Burns (75).
Around 6,000 people in Ireland may be at “heightened risk” of monkeypox infection but limited supplies of vaccines mean the rollout to reduce the chance of infection will be confined to only 600 in the first phase, the HSE said today.
A group of Galway City Council street cleaners are Ireland’s newest millionaires after winning the Lotto jackpot worth €5,541,001.
An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for contentious plans for a 10-storey 'build to rent' apartment scheme in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.
The parents of two young children in the Enniscorthy area of County Wexford have appealed to the local authority to help house them and prevent them from having to continue living in a tent in local woods.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described under fire Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy as “top class” amid the controversy over the junior minister’s failure to declare properties he sold to local authorities.
Dessie Farrell will remain in charge of the Dublin senior footballers for another two years after GAA chiefs in the capital extended his term in the Dublin hot-seat.
A Dublin mother, who kicked a garda in the stomach as the officer and her colleagues tried to break up a street brawl, has been spared jail.