Evening headlines: Man left fighting for life after stabbing during 5am home invasion; locations of 61 new speed camera zones revealed

Dublin Airport: 4,200 lost bags are now waiting to be reunited with owners

A committee has been told there are almost 4,200 lost bags in Dublin Airport, and it is “like trying to climb a sand dune” to return all baggage to the owners as the busy summer period continues.

No detention for teenage boy after ‘terrifying’ Dart station push that saw girl fall from platform

A teenage boy who pushed his bike at a teenage girl on a Dart station, causing her to fall headfirst off the platform and become briefly trapped beside a train, will avoid a detention sentence.

Dublin Bus crashes into tree, driver taken to hospital

A Dublin Bus mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree at Northumberland Road, in the Ballsbridge area this morning. Images circulated online show that the vehicle, which was serving the number 4 route from Monkstown to Harristown, sustained extensive damage.

Two suspects held and man left fighting for life after stabbing during 5am home invasion

A young man was left fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries when he was stabbed in an incident in Co Cavan in the early hours of this morning.

Helen McEntee speaks out on 'appalling’ coercive control by serving garda against terminally-ill partner

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has criticised the ‘appalling abuse' inflicted on a terminally-ill woman by her former partner who was a serving garda.

Revealed: locations of 61 new speed camera zones throughout Ireland

A total of 61 new speed camera zones have gone operational from 6am this morning across 23 different counties.

Monkeybox: smallpox vaccine to be offered to high-risk groups in Ireland

Health officials are set to extend the use of the smallpox vaccine for individuals who are at high risk of contracting the monkeypox infection in Ireland.

Mother of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy wins right to court challenge against prison transfer

The mother of champion Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy who was murdered in a deliberate hit and run three years ago, has won the right to bring a challenge aimed at preventing her son’s killer being transferred to a UK prison to be near his family.

Two Irish authors in running for this year’s Booker Prize

Irish authors Audrey Magee and Claire Keegan have been named on the long list for this year’s Booker Prize.

Charlie Bird is commended as he hands over €3m raised through Climb with Charlie



