Evening headlines: Man found liable for Omagh bombing dies aged 70; Muireann O’Connell reveals she’s had ‘the tiniest amount’ of Botox

Man found liable for Omagh bombing has died aged 70

Colm Murphy, the first person to have been convicted and later acquitted of involvement in the Omagh bombing, has died at the age of 70 of a degenerative lung disease.

Northern Ireland educated rogue breast surgeon could be linked to 1,600 deaths

A rogue breast surgeon who grew up in Northern Ireland could be linked to more than 1,600 deaths, a campaigner has warned. Bangor-educated Ian Paterson is currently serving a 20 year jail sentence for carrying out needless, life-changing operations.

‘I wish mammy never met him’ – Daughter (12) of Jasmine McMonagle who was beaten and strangled to death says killer ‘ruined our lives’

The mother of Jasmine McMonagle, who was brutally beaten to death by her “on and off” partner in her own home, has told how she relives the killing and wonders if her daughter called out for her family before she died.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub

Mother of missing man Cian Langelaan appeals for help after reported sighting of her son

A heartbroken mother whose son went missing almost three years ago has been given renewed hope after a possible sighting of the young man.

‘Love you, m’boy’ – Barry Keoghan shares cute pic of baby son Brando

Barry Keoghan has shared an adorable new photo of his lookalike son Brando.

‘Disrespectful’ RNLI must pay ex-Army captain €30,000 after he was let go and told UK manager would take over role

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was “unfair and disrespectful” to a former Irish Army captain who was made redundant and told a UK manager would be appointed to the job he had been doing.

Muireann O’Connell reveals she’s had ‘the tiniest amount’ of Botox

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell has admitted that she has had the “tiniest amount” of Botox as she wants to be “honest” with her fans.

Businessman who racially abused hurler Lee Chin writes apology letter – but refuses to comment to reporter

A businessman at the centre of a racism storm after Wexford hurler Lee Chin was called racial slur during an inter-county match has written a letter of apology to the star.

Paschal Donohoe supports Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid despite concerns about economic impact

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he supports Ireland and the UK’s bid to host the the Euros 2028 tournament, despite having concerns about the economic impact of hosting the tournament.

Tánaiste gives update on Sudan ambassador Aidan O’Hara following attack as ceasefire agreed

An Irish diplomat who was assaulted at his residence in the Sudanese capital Khartoum is in “good shape”, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Adoption of girl against birth mother’s wishes ‘not proportionate’ to situation, court told

A decision to allow the adoption of a 17-year-old girl against the wishes of her birth mother was “not proportionate” to the situation, the Supreme Court has been told.

Rally driver Craig Breen remembered as ‘people’s champion’ at funeral

Rally driver Craig Breen has been remembered at his funeral as a “people’s champion” and an “incredible talent who would nearly feel bad about beating somebody if it might upset them”.