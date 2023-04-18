Evening headlines: Man found liable for Omagh bombing dies aged 70; Muireann O’Connell reveals she’s had ‘the tiniest amount’ of Botox

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
Colm Murphy, the first person to have been convicted and later acquitted of involvement in the Omagh bombing, has died at the age of 70 of a degenerative lung disease.
A rogue breast surgeon who grew up in Northern Ireland could be linked to more than 1,600 deaths, a campaigner has warned. Bangor-educated Ian Paterson is currently serving a 20 year jail sentence for carrying out needless, life-changing operations.
The mother of Jasmine McMonagle, who was brutally beaten to death by her “on and off” partner in her own home, has told how she relives the killing and wonders if her daughter called out for her family before she died.
A heartbroken mother whose son went missing almost three years ago has been given renewed hope after a possible sighting of the young man.
Barry Keoghan has shared an adorable new photo of his lookalike son Brando.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was “unfair and disrespectful” to a former Irish Army captain who was made redundant and told a UK manager would be appointed to the job he had been doing.
Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell has admitted that she has had the “tiniest amount” of Botox as she wants to be “honest” with her fans.
A businessman at the centre of a racism storm after Wexford hurler Lee Chin was called racial slur during an inter-county match has written a letter of apology to the star.
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he supports Ireland and the UK’s bid to host the the Euros 2028 tournament, despite having concerns about the economic impact of hosting the tournament.
An Irish diplomat who was assaulted at his residence in the Sudanese capital Khartoum is in “good shape”, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.
A decision to allow the adoption of a 17-year-old girl against the wishes of her birth mother was “not proportionate” to the situation, the Supreme Court has been told.
Rally driver Craig Breen has been remembered at his funeral as a “people’s champion” and an “incredible talent who would nearly feel bad about beating somebody if it might upset them”.