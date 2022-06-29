Evening headlines: Man claims he was brutally beaten in unprovoked ‘terrifying’ daylight attack; Irish child who died in Spanish pool named

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Gardaí have ordered a cold-case review into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder in West Cork over 25 years ago.
A father of one has said he no longer feels safe walking the streets of his own town after he was allegedly attacked and kicked up to 20 times on the ground in front of his “terrified” 12-year-old son.
The funeral of a Donegal child who died in a tragic swimming pool accident in Spain is to take place later this week.
The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has said surging Covid-19 cases and “record attendances” at emergency departments nationwide have caused some hospital to reintroduce visitor restrictions.
A man has been arrested in Dublin in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector.
The Taoiseach has denied that his presence in Madrid at an EU-Nato meeting is a deliberate move to chip away at Ireland's military neutrality.
Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment claim against RTÉ at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has been delayed until September after key defence witnesses contracted Covid-19.
A former worker with a bin collection company is suing over injuries he allegedly sustained when the refuse truck he was in drove over a speed ramp.
A woman who agreed to let a man she me on a night out to use her bank account in exchange for €3,000 she needed for surgery in Turkey has been given a suspended sentence.