Evening headlines: Man claims he was brutally beaten in unprovoked ‘terrifying’ daylight attack; Irish child who died in Spanish pool named

Ian Bailey says he’s ‘delighted’ as gardaí launch cold-case review into 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Gardaí have ordered a cold-case review into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder in West Cork over 25 years ago.

‘I just told my son to run’ – man claims he was brutally beaten in ‘terrifying’ unprovoked daylight attack

A father of one has said he no longer feels safe walking the streets of his own town after he was allegedly attacked and kicked up to 20 times on the ground in front of his “terrified” 12-year-old son.

Irish child who died in Spanish pool named as funeral details announced

The funeral of a Donegal child who died in a tragic swimming pool accident in Spain is to take place later this week.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

Covid surge behind return of hospital visitor and emergency restrictions

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has said surging Covid-19 cases and “record attendances” at emergency departments nationwide have caused some hospital to reintroduce visitor restrictions.

Man (50s) arrested during investigation into bribery in the retail sector

A man has been arrested in Dublin in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector.

Vicky Phelan send best wishes to Charlie Bird on the launch of his new photobook 'Climb with Charlie'

Taoiseach denies Madrid meeting with EU and Nato members chips away at Ireland’s neutrality

The Taoiseach has denied that his presence in Madrid at an EU-Nato meeting is a deliberate move to chip away at Ireland's military neutrality.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh sexual harassment claim against RTÉ delayed after key defence witnesses contract Covid-19

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment claim against RTÉ at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has been delayed until September after key defence witnesses contracted Covid-19.

Binman allegedly injured after lorry went over speed ramp sues for €350,000

A former worker with a bin collection company is suing over injuries he allegedly sustained when the refuse truck he was in drove over a speed ramp.

Woman who needed money for surgery in Turkey let man she met on night out use her bank account in €72,000 fraud

A woman who agreed to let a man she me on a night out to use her bank account in exchange for €3,000 she needed for surgery in Turkey has been given a suspended sentence.