Evening headlines: Man charged over incident where garda cars were rammed by a van; ‘catastrophic winter’ ahead as 10,515 on hospital trolleys last month

Man charged over incident where three garda cars were rammed by a van containing six young children

A man was charged with a total of nine offences arising from an incident in Cork where three Garda patrol cars were rammed by a van which contained six young children, the youngest of which was just five months old.

Skull found during search for final missing victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley

A skull has been found amid the hunt for the remains of a missing boy Keith Bennett who was kidnapped and murdered by notorious Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Dublin football legend Brian Mullins passes away, aged 68

Dublin GAA is mourning one of its most revered figures after the death of legendary midfielder Brian Mullins. Mullins, who was 68, died today after a short illness.

Watchdog report reveals counties that had least spent on road repairs

The least amount of money spent in road maintenance is in the Westmeath and Mayo County Council areas. The under-investment is highlighted in one of a series of reports yesterday by the State spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General.

‘A shocking figure’- record 10,805 homeless people in Ireland in August amid call for eviction ban

The number of people homeless in Ireland hit an all-time high of 10,805 in August.

HSE cyber attack cost taxpayers at least €101m

The cyber attack on the HSE has cost the taxpayer at least €101 million, while upwards of €657m will be spent on upgrading the HSE’s IT systems to safeguard against repeat attacks.

‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead in Irish hospitals

There were 10,515 patients on trolleys during the month of September, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has recorded.

Cowen says farmers and first-time buyers should be exempt from concrete levy

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has proposed excluding first-time buyers and young farmers from the new concrete levy which has faced a backlash from Coalition TDs.

Leaving Cert appeals results date announced

Leaving Cert students who appealed their grades will know the outcome of their applications on Friday, October 7.

Putin celebrates after illegally annexing four Ukrainian regions