Evening headlines: Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Roscommon; McGrath extends olive branch to McGregor of tweet row

Paul McGrath has said the row with Conor McGregor got “out of hand” as he ended the bitter spat.
A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Roscommon on Thursday morning.
A prominent solicitor has defended the use of medical professionals in expert evidence, saying he has a responsibility to present his clients’ cases fully.
Meet the young farmer who is supplying much of the Christmas wreaths for the booming Irish market this year.
Go-Ahead bus company workers have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of industrial action and the pay dispute with management will now go to the Workplace Relations Commission.
Regular national security briefings for the leaders of the opposition parties are being sought by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.
A passenger snatched a walking stick and wallet full of cash from an 84-year-old man he targeted on a train, the High Court has heard.