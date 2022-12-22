Evening headlines: Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Roscommon; McGrath extends olive branch to McGregor of tweet row

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators which has since concluded. Stock image.

Paul McGrath extends olive branch to Conor McGregor in wake of PJ Gallagher tweet row

Paul McGrath has said the row with Conor McGregor got “out of hand” as he ended the bitter spat.

Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Roscommon on Thursday morning.

Mourners hear fallen Irish peacekeeper is 'a national hero'

‘I didn’t sleep a wink last night, I was so excited’ – tears and laughter as Dublin Airport welcomes Christmas arrivals

Solicitor defends use of medical experts, saying personal injury claim cases must be ‘fully presented’

A prominent solicitor has defended the use of medical professionals in expert evidence, saying he has a responsibility to present his clients’ cases fully.

Farmer who started making Christmas wreaths in school at age 10 now produces 150,000 a year

Meet the young farmer who is supplying much of the Christmas wreaths for the booming Irish market this year.

Go-Ahead bus workers vote for industrial action in dispute over pay

