Evening headlines: Lynsey Bennett remembered for bravery at funeral service; Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick’ post mocking Pelosi attack

Lynsey Bennett has been remembered for her bravery, as she chose to live her final days to the fullest and be the best mother to her two daughters, “her rays of sunshine”.
Donald Trump Jr was celebrated by the far right, and condemned everywhere else, for sharing a meme that made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The funeral of a well-known horse breeder and his wife who died following a three-vehicle collision in Monaghan last week has taken place today.
A Co Down businessman donated a fortune to Rishi Sunak as he could not bear Liz Truss’ policies.
Third-level students have been urged to submit their Student Universal Support Ireland applications as the deadline is fast approaching.
A banned driver caught behind the wheel had borrowed a car so he could go to a funeral after a close friend died by suicide, a court heard.
A Green Party councillor has suggested that next year a Fianna Fáil mayor can “put a real baby” in the live animal crib outside Dublin’s Mansion House “or whatever” they and opposition parties think “defines Christmas”.