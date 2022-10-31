Evening headlines: Lynsey Bennett remembered for bravery at funeral service; Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick’ post mocking Pelosi attack

The coffin of Lynsey Bennett is carried at her funeral service. Picture: Frank McGrath

‘Everything she did was for her children’

Lynsey Bennett has been remembered for her bravery, as she chose to live her final days to the fullest and be the best mother to her two daughters, “her rays of sunshine”.

Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick’ post

Donald Trump Jr was celebrated by the far right, and condemned everywhere else, for sharing a meme that made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Tributes paid at funeral of well-known horse breeder and wife killed in Monaghan road tragedy

The funeral of a well-known horse breeder and his wife who died following a three-vehicle collision in Monaghan last week has taken place today.

Co Down businessman donated £100k to Sunak’s leadership campaign

A Co Down businessman donated a fortune to Rishi Sunak as he could not bear Liz Truss’ policies.

Third-levels students urged to apply for SUSI grants by Thursday deadline

Third-level students have been urged to submit their Student Universal Support Ireland applications as the deadline is fast approaching.

Banned driver borrowed car to go to funeral

A banned driver caught behind the wheel had borrowed a car so he could go to a funeral after a close friend died by suicide, a court heard.

Green Party councillor says next year opposition parties can put ‘a real baby’ in mayor’s live animal crib

A Green Party councillor has suggested that next year a Fianna Fáil mayor can “put a real baby” in the live animal crib outside Dublin’s Mansion House “or whatever” they and opposition parties think “defines Christmas”.

Doorbell camera shows moment two hooded men walk up to Dublin house before it is set on fire











